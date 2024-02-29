 Wife kills husband over extra marital affair in Lucknow - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Wife kills husband over extra marital affair in Lucknow

Wife kills husband over extra marital affair in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 29, 2024 08:36 AM IST

The incident took place in Indira Nagar’s Vaishali enclave in section 9, said Abhijit R Shankar, deputy commissioner of police (north).

A woman killed her tea seller husband after hitting him with a stone grinder usually found in kitchen allegedly after a verbal spat over his extra marital affair in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Wife kills husband over extra marital affair in Lucknow (Pic for representation)
Wife kills husband over extra marital affair in Lucknow (Pic for representation)

The incident took place in Indira Nagar’s Vaishali enclave in section 9, said Abhijit R Shankar, deputy commissioner of police (north).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The daughter of the deceased tea seller Puja Shah told the police that her mother Rekha Shah attacked her father with a stone grinder after a verbal spat.

“Surendra who ran a tea shop in Ismailganj was found dead outside his flat with blood oozing from his head when police reached his rented home after being informed on 112 by the landlord,” said the DCP.

“Police have taken the accused in custody and an FIR under 302 (murder) and 201 (removing evidence) has been registered against her on the complaint of the daughter of the deceased,” he added.

The accused woman told police that her husband Surendra had an extramarital affair due to which they had a strained relationship. On Wednesday around 3 am, their argument turned violent, and the woman hit the man with kitchen grinder on his head inside the house and then left him bleeding.

“The accused is being questioned while further probe is underway. The body has been sent for the postmortem examination,” said the DCP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On