A woman killed her tea seller husband after hitting him with a stone grinder usually found in kitchen allegedly after a verbal spat over his extra marital affair in the wee hours of Wednesday. Wife kills husband over extra marital affair in Lucknow (Pic for representation)

The incident took place in Indira Nagar’s Vaishali enclave in section 9, said Abhijit R Shankar, deputy commissioner of police (north).

The daughter of the deceased tea seller Puja Shah told the police that her mother Rekha Shah attacked her father with a stone grinder after a verbal spat.

“Surendra who ran a tea shop in Ismailganj was found dead outside his flat with blood oozing from his head when police reached his rented home after being informed on 112 by the landlord,” said the DCP.

“Police have taken the accused in custody and an FIR under 302 (murder) and 201 (removing evidence) has been registered against her on the complaint of the daughter of the deceased,” he added.

The accused woman told police that her husband Surendra had an extramarital affair due to which they had a strained relationship. On Wednesday around 3 am, their argument turned violent, and the woman hit the man with kitchen grinder on his head inside the house and then left him bleeding.

“The accused is being questioned while further probe is underway. The body has been sent for the postmortem examination,” said the DCP.