Will declare Uttar Pradesh a ‘Mafia-free’ state on June 4: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that his government would set a deadline of June 4th to declare Uttar Pradesh a ‘mafia-free’ state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

“The properties amassed by notorious mafia figures will face confiscation, with the seized assets slated for redistribution to underprivileged segments of society, including the impoverished, orphaned, women’s shelters, and facilities catering to the needs of the differently-abled,” he said.

In an interview with a news channel, Yogi reiterated his government’s firm stance on criminal syndicates.

The chief minister’s bold proclamation comes amidst heightened scrutiny on the government’s anti-mafia endeavors as he addressed inquiries regarding the administration’s strategies in combating both criminal elements and political opposition during the televised dialogue, his office said.

He said that hospitals and schools would be built on the illegal lands of the mafia. In the first phase, crackdown on the mafia would be launched, whereas in the second, their properties would be confiscated. Our action plan was also ready for this, the CM said.

The chief minister also addressed questions related to senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan. Responding to allegations of bulldozing Khan’s properties, CM Yogi said, “He is another ‘Kaka Shree’ of that Mahabharata family. When Draupadi was being disrobed, everyone was silent in front of Duryodhana and Dushasan. ‘Jaisi Karni, Waisi Bharini’ (as you sow, so you reap), whether it is Azam Khan or any mafia leader. They hindered the development of the state. Therefore, strict action was taken against such people.”

Yogi also affirmed a stringent stance against rioting, asserting that transgressors would face severe consequences. Emphasising the gravity of the deterrent, Adityanath said, “Those found guilty of inciting unrest in Uttar Pradesh will bear the burden of punitive measures extending seven generations.”

In response to assertions made by certain Islamic fundamentalists regarding Ghazwa-e-Hind, the chief minister unequivocally dismissed the notion, affirming India’s enduring identity. He emphasised that Ghazwa-e-Hind, a purported prophesied conquest, holds no faith and that India will steadfastly remain India until the end of time.

Regarding the contentious notion of ‘vote jihad’ advocated by Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s niece, Adityanath admonished such attempts at exploiting religion for electoral gains. He condemned the practice, asserting that those who engage in such tactics will find no solace hereafter, labeling it as deeply regrettable.