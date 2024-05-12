 Will declare Uttar Pradesh a ‘Mafia-free’ state on June 4: Yogi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Will declare Uttar Pradesh a ‘Mafia-free’ state on June 4: Yogi

ByHT Correspondent
May 12, 2024 10:15 PM IST

‘Mafias’ properties will be confiscated and allocated to the underprivileged, orphans, women’s protection homes, and facilities for the disabled.

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that his government would set a deadline of June 4th to declare Uttar Pradesh a ‘mafia-free’ state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

“The properties amassed by notorious mafia figures will face confiscation, with the seized assets slated for redistribution to underprivileged segments of society, including the impoverished, orphaned, women’s shelters, and facilities catering to the needs of the differently-abled,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In an interview with a news channel, Yogi reiterated his government’s firm stance on criminal syndicates.

The chief minister’s bold proclamation comes amidst heightened scrutiny on the government’s anti-mafia endeavors as he addressed inquiries regarding the administration’s strategies in combating both criminal elements and political opposition during the televised dialogue, his office said.

He said that hospitals and schools would be built on the illegal lands of the mafia. In the first phase, crackdown on the mafia would be launched, whereas in the second, their properties would be confiscated. Our action plan was also ready for this, the CM said.

The chief minister also addressed questions related to senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan. Responding to allegations of bulldozing Khan’s properties, CM Yogi said, “He is another ‘Kaka Shree’ of that Mahabharata family. When Draupadi was being disrobed, everyone was silent in front of Duryodhana and Dushasan. ‘Jaisi Karni, Waisi Bharini’ (as you sow, so you reap), whether it is Azam Khan or any mafia leader. They hindered the development of the state. Therefore, strict action was taken against such people.”

Yogi also affirmed a stringent stance against rioting, asserting that transgressors would face severe consequences. Emphasising the gravity of the deterrent, Adityanath said, “Those found guilty of inciting unrest in Uttar Pradesh will bear the burden of punitive measures extending seven generations.”

In response to assertions made by certain Islamic fundamentalists regarding Ghazwa-e-Hind, the chief minister unequivocally dismissed the notion, affirming India’s enduring identity. He emphasised that Ghazwa-e-Hind, a purported prophesied conquest, holds no faith and that India will steadfastly remain India until the end of time.

Regarding the contentious notion of ‘vote jihad’ advocated by Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s niece, Adityanath admonished such attempts at exploiting religion for electoral gains. He condemned the practice, asserting that those who engage in such tactics will find no solace hereafter, labeling it as deeply regrettable.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Will declare Uttar Pradesh a ‘Mafia-free’ state on June 4: Yogi

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On