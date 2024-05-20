 Wind of change in favour of INDIA alliance: Akhilesh - Hindustan Times
Wind of change in favour of INDIA alliance: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
May 21, 2024 05:04 AM IST

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav targets ruling party, BJP, in rallies, alleging government neglect of youth unemployment in UP. Promises to fill 32 lakh govt jobs if elected. Calls for saving Constitution and criticizes BJP's investment summit outcomes. SP supporters create chaos at rally in Sant Kabir Nagar.

Targeting the ruling party, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the ongoing Lok Sabha polls were significant as “80 percent youths of Uttar Pradesh were facing unemployment” and alleged that the government was least bothered about their future.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
In his rallies in Domariyaganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti and Siddarthnagar, he continued his attack on the BJP over ‘unemployment’, ‘saving the Constitution’ and ‘reservation’.

Addressing a rally in Siddarthnagar in favour of SP candidate Bhishma Shankar “Kushal” Tiwari, the SP chief alleged that 60 lakh graduates were at the receiving end as question papers of police and other government recruitment exams were leaked more than 10 times.

He promised if elected, the INDIA alliance government “would fill 32 lakh vacant government jobs all over the country”. Continuing his attack, the SP chief said there was a lot of pomp and show in various investment summits, alleging that no considerable investment materialised to provide jobs in the private sector.

At a rally in Sant Kabir Nagar, he urged people to vote to save the Constitution. He alleged that the BJP was playing with the Constitution and the democratic institutions, claiming that a wind of change was in favour of INDIA alliance. He appealed to the extremely backward class to ensure victory of SP candidate Pappu Nishad from Khalilabad seat.

In Sant Kabir Nagar, a huge crowd of SP supporters went out of control. They damaged barricades and created a stampede-like situation after Akhilesh’s meeting got over and they attempted to rush to meet their leader and take selfies with him. Cops guarded Akhilesh providing him a safe passage to reach towards the helicopter.

