With higher budget allocation, Yogi govt set to improve rail connectivity in U.P.

Lucknow: Bolstering the Yogi government’s efforts to improve connectivity in UP, this time the central government has allocated 16 times more money in the Rail Budget to Uttar Pradesh, compared to what the state received between 2009 and 2014, said a government spokesperson on Tuesday.

The Union government has granted Uttar Pradesh a rail budget of ₹17,507 crore in 2022-2023 alone, compared to ₹1,109 crore between 2009-14.

The spokesperson said at present, work was going on in the state on new lines covering a distance of 7,143 km under 83 projects, on which about ₹94,000 crore were being spent, whereas 55 surveys were to be done for the long railway lines of 3,831 km.

Lalitpur-Satna, Rewa-Singrauli and Mahoba-Khajuraho are among the projects related to the new lines connecting Uttar Pradesh with other states, on which ₹700 crore will be spent. Similarly, ₹390 crore will be spent on Bahraich-Shrawasti and Balrampur-Tulsipur lines.

Besides, ₹284 crore will be spent on building the new Energy Corridor line in 2023-2024, ₹284 crore on the Janjatiya Gaurav Corridor (Umbrella 23-24), ₹205 crore on Sahjanwa-Dohrighat line, ₹200 crore on Deoband (Muzaffarnagar)-Roorkee and ₹150 crore on Mau-Ghazipur-Tarighat lines, ₹20 crore on the Umbrella Project, ₹20 crore on Anand Nagar-Ghughli, ₹10 crore on Padrauna-Kushinagar via Gorakhpur and ₹30 lakh on Meerut-Panipat line.

There is a lot of work being done on gauge conversions in the state.

“This has allowed for the conversion of narrow-gauge lines into broad gauge. A total of ₹100 crore each will be spent on the Mathura-Vrindavan and Lucknow-Pilibhit lines via Sitapur and Lakhimpur route, ₹50 crore on Bahraich-Mailani bypass, ₹35 crore on Indara-Dohrighat route, ₹3 crore on Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur route and ₹50 lakh on Kanpur-Kasganj-Mathura line,” the spokesperson said in a statement.