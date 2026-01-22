Withdraw notice within 24 hours, or will go to court: Swami Avimukteshwaranand to Prayagraj Mela Authority

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand has responded to the notice given to him by the Prayagraj Mela Authority administration. Along with the reply, the seer, through his lawyer, has told the Prayagraj Mela Authority to withdraw the notice within 24 hours, otherwise he will go to court. Swami Avimukteshwaranand at his camp in the Magh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (Anil K Maurya/HT Photo)

Prayagraj Development Authority vice-chairman and Magh Mela officer Rishiraj said that he had received the reply from Shankaracharya’s counsel and was analysing different aspects of the case.

“Give us some time. Suitable action would be initiated,” he added.

Avimukteshwaranand was stopped from bathing by the district and police administration on Mauni Amavasya as he arrived in a palanquin with wheels in a no-vehicle zone, according to officials.

After this, the Shankaracharya announced that he would stay at the same place until the administration took him respectfully for the dip. Following this announcement, the Prayagraj Mela Authority issued a notice to him, citing a Supreme Court order and asking why he had written “Shankaracharya” on signage at his camp.

The very next day, Shankaracharya said that he would file his reply. The reply, given by Shankaracharya’s advocate Anjani Kumar Mishra, states that his coronation had already taken place and the court order came later.

A warning has also been given that the administration should withdraw its notice within 24 hours. If they fail to do so, a case will be filed against them for misrepresenting the court order, which would amount to contempt of court.

Meanwhile, Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati of Dwarka Sharda Peeth has come out in support of Swami Avimukteshwaranand.

On the other hand, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president and Mansa Devi Trust head Mahant Ravindrapuri, has strongly criticised the Shankaracharya’s recent remarks directed at chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Speaking after a seers’ conference at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad camp in the Mela area, he said such comments were inappropriate.

Ravindrapuri reiterated that the ongoing event is a “mini Kumbh Mela,” not the traditional Magh Mela, and therefore has no concept of a royal bath. Given the presence of millions of devotees, he said the administration’s restrictions should have been respected.

Another seer, Santoshdas ‘Satua Baba’, has opposed the reported comments made about CM and said they should not be made here.

He said, “...making such a statement about Gorakshpeeth is wrong. I do not support it.”