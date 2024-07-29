Wolf scare in Bahraich villages, three kids killed this month

LUCKNOW Wolf scare is assuming serious dimensions in villages along the Ghaghara riverbed in Bahraich. The wild animal has killed three children and attacked a child and two adults in around half a dozen villages under Hardi police station of Bahraich in the past three weeks . A local police official privy to the issue confirmed that a two-year-old girl Pratibha had recently fallen prey to the wolf in Nakwa village under Hardi police station. (Pic for representation)

Locals are afraid to leave their children alone and are annoyed with the slow action of forest officials.

Barabanki district forest officer (DFO) Ajit Pratap Singh told the media that the foresters were making efforts to trap the wild animal. They had laid traps in four villages and installed around eight thermo-censor cameras to track its movement . Ten forest teams were combing forest areas near the villages where wolf presence or attack had been reported .

“Her mutilated body was later found in a sugarcane field around 300 metres from her house when villagers equipped with canes and rods chased the animal after hearing her screams . The lower half of the body was eaten by the wild animal,” he informed.

He said the wild animal had killed another three-year-old boy Akhtar in Makka Purwa village in the same region on July 17 and carried way another two-year-old child (whose body had also not been recovered so far) in the first week of July.

The animal had even attacked an eight-year-old boy, a 60-year-old man Fakire and a 25-year-old woman in Sampat village during the same period.

The DFO also confirmed that three children were killed by the wild animal . He further informed that the traps had been placed in Makkapurwa, Kaulaila, Bhitta and Nathuapur villages. He said the operation to trace the wild animal had been intensified so that there were no more casualties.