Woman arrested for dumping lover’s body, hiding evidence

The man had reportedly consumed poison in the presence of the woman. The scared woman informed her brothers and they decided to dispose of the body without informing the police. They took the body to the jungle and dumped it on the side of the canal in Parikshatgarh area on the night of June 25.
The woman was taken into custody on July 1 on the basis of suspicion and during interrogation, she revealed the entire story. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByS Raju

MEERUT A married woman was arrested on Friday on charges of dumping her paramour’s body near the canal in Parikshatgarh area of this district on June 25 with the help of her brothers and concealing evidence, said police. The man Sajid had reportedly consumed poison in the presence of the woman, they said.

SP (rural), Meerut Keshav Mishra said that the woman belonged to Sajid’s village Laliyana in Kithore area and they had an affair for over two decades. She got married in Parikshatgarh area where Sajid had a welding shop. The SP said that Sajid was also married and his wife had died.

Sajid used to visit the woman’s house and he met her on June 25 in the absence of her husband. He insisted that she marry him but the woman refused, saying she could not leave her children. Sajid tried to convince her and consumed poison after failing to do so, the SP said.

The scared woman informed her brothers and they decided to dispose of the body without informing police. They took the body to the jungle and dumped it on the side of the canal in Parikshatgarh area on the night of June 25.

Sajid’s family found a letter outside their house on June 30 which claimed that Sajid was no more and his body could be recovered from the canal side. They informed the police and the body was recovered from the place mentioned in the letter.

Mishra said that the last location of Sajid’s phone was traced to the locality where a woman of his village was married. She was taken into custody on July 1 on the basis of suspicion and during interrogation, she revealed the entire story.

SP said that the woman felt guilty and thought that the body deserved the last rites. She then decided to inform the family and asked her brother to drop an anonymous letter outside Sajid’s house.

“A case against the woman and her two brothers has been registered under section 20q of IPC on charges of concealing evidences and body,” said Mishra and added that the woman had been arrested, while raids were being conducted to arrest her brothers.

