Woman banker dies by suicide in UP’s Ayodhya

A 30-year-old woman bank officer allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in her rented accommodation in Khawaspura area in UP’s Ayodhya district late on Friday night, said a senior police officer on Saturday
The woman banker, belonging to Lucknow, was working with the Punjab National Bank in Ayodhya. (For Representation)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 10:30 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

After getting information, SSP, Ayodhya, Shailesh Kumar reached the spot. The cops entered the room after breaking open the door of the room.

The police said they recovered a suicide note from the room in which the woman, who had been working with the Punjab National Bank since 2017, held three police personnel, including a senior police officer, responsible for her extreme step.

However, the exact reason for her alleged suicide could not be ascertained till late in the evening. She belonged to Rajajipuram, Lucknow, where her family resides. Further probe into the incident is in progress.

