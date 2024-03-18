Woman bites off forest staff’s ear, being asked not to smoke there

Furious at being asked to not smoke in the jungle, a woman bit off the ear of a forest employee, leaving the man bleeding. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident happened in Kukrail jungle on Saturday afternoon and a case was registered at Gudamba police station after the matter came to light a day later.

According to the victim, Vikas, 22, a contractual forest employee, he got information about a fire in phase 2 of the Kukrail forest and went immediately to investigate, where he saw a couple smoking on their parked scooter.

“I forbade them from smoking at which they started arguing with me. The argument turned violent, and the duo even attacked me. Later, the girl bit my ear and cut it off. I started screaming for help as there was no one around. When they heard me screaming for help, they fled from the scene on their two-wheeler,” he told police.

Nitish Kumar Srivastava, SHO, Gudamba, said that the woman bit off the right ear of the forest employee and that police are on the hunt for the accused. “An FIR has been registered against the couple based on the vehicle number, under IPC 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapon),” the SHO added.