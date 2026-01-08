Woman booked for hiding Pak nationality, securing teacher job in UP’s Rampur

Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district police registered an FIR against a woman for securing a job in the basic education department by allegedly concealing her Pakistani nationality and using forged documents, police officials said on Thursday. Police said further probe is underway and evidence is being collected. (For Representation)

Superintendent of police (SP), Rampur, Vidyasagar Mishra confirmed that the FIR was registered at Azimnagar police station on January 6 on the complaint of the basic education department after an internal inquiry found that Mahira Akhtar alias Farzana had obtained employment using forged documents.

“An FIR has been registered under sections 318(4), 336, 338 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and forgery. It is alleged that despite being a Pakistani national, she secured a job in the education department by using a fake residence certificate,” additional superintendent of police (ASP) Anurag Singh said.

According to official records, Mahira Akhtar, daughter of Akhtar Ali, a resident of Mohalla Atishbaaz in the city Kotwali area married Sibgat Ali, a resident of Pakistan, on June 17, 1979. After the marriage, she moved to Pakistan and acquired Pakistani citizenship.

Police added that after her divorce three years later, the woman long with her two daughters allegedly returned to India on a Pakistani passport and later married a local man around 1985. Around the same time, she is accused of projecting herself as an Indian citizen to gain employment in the basic education department.

Despite the expiry of her visa, she allegedly continued to stay in India. In 1983, the local intelligence unit (LIU) registered a case against her at City Kotwali under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act. On June 25, 1985, the chief judicial magistrate court ordered her to remain present until the conclusion of the trial.

Police said that by concealing the fact that she was a Pakistani citizen, Mahira Akhtar secured a job as a primary school teacher on January 22, 1992. She was later posted at a primary school in Kumhariya village under the Saidnagar block.

During a verification exercise, the LIU issued a notice to her for extension of her visa period, as she was residing in Rampur. It was during this process that officials discovered she was employed in the basic education department.

Subsequent examination of records at the office of the basic shiksha adhikari revealed that she had been appointed as a teacher in 1992. The LIU then submitted a detailed report to senior officials, following which Farzana, who was posted in the Saidnagar block, was dismissed from service. The ASP said the investigation is underway and evidence is being collected. No arrest has been made so far.