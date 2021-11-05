Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman dies during house fire in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly
Woman dies during house fire in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

  
Published on Nov 05, 2021 04:27 PM IST
PTI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A woman died after she got trapped inside a house that was on fire in the Kila area here while trying to save her son, police said on Friday.

The fire had broken out at the house and godown of tent businessman Pankaj Arora on Thursday night, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ravindra Kumar said.

Arora, his wife Alka and their eight-year-old daughter were able to come out of the burning house, but the woman went back in to rescue her two-year-old son, the police said.

Even though the child was rescued by the neighbours, the woman got trapped inside and could not be saved, the ASP said.

An investigation is underway, and police are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire, Kumar added. 

Topics
uttar pradesh
