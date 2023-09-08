News / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman gives birth on bus near U.P.’s Banda

Woman gives birth on bus near U.P.’s Banda

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Sep 08, 2023 10:21 PM IST

Pregnant woman gives birth on state roadways bus near Banda as ambulance fails to arrive; mother and baby taken to nearby health center.

A pregnant woman passenger gave birth to a baby girl in a state roadways bus near Banda as an ambulance could not reach the site, said bus conductor Kaushalendra whose quick action saved the situation.

After the birth, the driver drove the mother and her baby to a nearby primary health centre and both were fine. (For Representation)
After the birth, the driver drove the mother and her baby to a nearby primary health centre in Chilla where both were reported to be fine. As per reports, a state road transport bus was going from Banda to Kanpur on Thursday (September 7) evening. The bus was 30 km from Palra village in Banda when a pregnant passenger Radha, 22, went into labour.

“We informed the ambulance service and waited for long but it did not come,” said the bus conductor. Sensing the urgency, the conductor and driver sought help from other passengers. They then halted the bus near Palra village. Subsequently, an impromptu delivery space was created within the bus where Radha delivered the baby girl.

“They saved my daughter and granddaughter. My entire family is indebted to Kaushalendra and others who helped,” said Radha’s father Ram Sajeevan, a resident Mardan Naka Awasthi in Banda. He said Radha was going to her in laws in Kanpur where her delivery was scheduled at a hospital. She was accompanied by a relative.

Regional manager, UPSRTC Banda, Laxman Singh said the department will felicitate the driver and the conductor for their act. “They have made us all proud and the department will felicitate them,” he said.

