Woman held in Lucknow for lifting two-wheelers; six vehicles seized

The Lucknow Police arrested a 35-year-old woman on Wednesday, who used to steal two-wheelers parked outside malls, parks and other public places and sell them to earn money. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Six vehicles were found in her possession and have been seized by police. The accused has been identified as Aarti, a resident of Tera area under BBD Police Station limits. The woman was also booked under IPC sections 411 (dishonesty) and 413 (dealing with stolen property) at the Vibhuti Khand Police station.

“She used to look for unlocked vehicles that the owners had forgotten to lock due to carelessness. She would then drag the vehicles to the locksmith to obtain duplicate keys. She also drove the vehicles that had keys in them,” a statement from the police read.

“A missing case was lodged by a vehicle owner at the Vibhuti Khand Police Station on Tuesday. Since then, a police team has been on the hunt to nab the criminal. With the help of surveillance, the woman was arrested on Wednesday near Mini stadium in Vijayant Khand,” the press note read.

According to the police, the woman is a labourer by profession and has four children.