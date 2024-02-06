Woman ‘jumps off’ Aishbagh bridge in Lucknow, dies

An elderly woman died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly jumping off the Aishbagh railway bridge here on Monday. (Pic for representation)

The woman was killed immediately after falling on the railway track.

According to GRP police, the deceased identified as Khatoon, jumped from the bridge at around 2.30 pm.

After the incident, the family members reached the spot and took away the body while refusing to get the postmortem examination done.

The deceased’s son Shahid, a resident of Habib Nagar who works as a contractual driver at the municipal corporation told police that his father Abdul Qaddus had passed away sometime back, and his mother Khatoon was living with him.

On Monday, the woman who was in her late 80s, left the house in the morning and sustained injuries while walking in the middle of the road. However, her kin brought her back home.

In the afternoon, the woman suddenly left the house without informing any one while the family members kept searching for her. Later they got the news of her death.

As per the family members of the deceased, the woman was mentally unstable.