Woman PAC officer alleges late-night intrusion attempt by fellow SI, files FIR

A woman sub-inspector posted with the 11th Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Sitapur has lodged an FIR against a fellow police officer, alleging that he attempted to forcibly enter her official residence within the PAC campus late Monday night and had been repeatedly harassing her, senior police officials said on Tuesday. The FIR also raises the possibility of internal assistance, with the complainant alleging that someone within the battalion may have shared her whereabouts with the accused. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Police officials said the case was registered at Kotwali Nagar police station in Sitapur on May 30 under Sections 78(2) and 331(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the complaint, Shivani Singh, a confidential sub-inspector posted with the 11th Battalion PAC, alleged that Ashish Chandra Dubey, also a confidential sub-inspector currently posted at Shakti Bhawan in Lucknow, attempted to forcibly enter her government residence with criminal intent.

According to the FIR, Dubey reached the PAC campus around 1.35 am and first approached the residence of another woman PAC officer to inquire about Singh’s address. About 10 minutes later, he allegedly arrived at Singh’s government quarters and repeatedly tried to force open the door and gain entry. Singh alleged that a serious incident could have happened had the accused succeeded in entering the residence.

The woman officer said she immediately alerted senior PAC officials and informed the battalion control room. PAC personnel and the Quick Response Team (QRT) rushed to the spot. She alleged that Dubey continued attempting to break open the door until officials arrived and removed him from the area.

In her complaint, Singh further alleged that Dubey had been harassing her since he was posted in the same battalion. She claimed she was forced to block his mobile number because of his repeated attempts to contact her. Even after his transfer to Lucknow, he allegedly continued trying to reach her.

Expressing concern for her safety, Singh sought a detailed investigation into the incident, including examining the accused’s call records and the circumstances under which he gained access to the PAC campus despite being posted elsewhere.

The FIR also raises the possibility of internal assistance, with the complainant alleging that someone within the battalion may have shared her whereabouts with the accused. Police have registered a case and assigned the investigation to Sub-Inspector Swati Chaturvedi. Further inquiry is underway.