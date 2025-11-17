Woman sets ablaze self, 2 minor daughters in UP’s Jalaun; one child critical: Police

A woman set herself and two minor daughters ablaze in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district allegedly due to a family dispute, police said on Monday. The 27-year-old woman and her minor daughter were killed while the other child is critical and referred to Jhansi. (Representative file photo)

The 27-year-old woman and her minor daughter were killed while the other child is critical and referred to Jhansi.

Circle officer Konch, Parmeshwar Prasad said, “Preliminary investigation suggests a family dispute is the primary cause of the suicide.”

“Some evidence and statements have been collected from the house and will be included in the investigation. The forensic team has also been called for a scientific examination of the crime scene”, he said.

The incident took place at the home of the woman’s brother-in-law’s house, whose younger brother was set to be married on Tuesday, with the wedding procession scheduled to depart for Bareilly. The family was preparing for a ceremony slated for Monday evening.

While the husband and other male members of the family were out to buy groceries, the woman locked herself and her two daughters inside a room and took the extreme step.

The blaze and smoke emanating from the house drew the attention of neighbours who broke open the door. They informed the police and an ambulance was called.

The woman and the elder daughter were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The younger daughter, after receiving initial treatment, was transferred to Jhansi medical college due to the severity of her burns and remains in a critical condition.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290