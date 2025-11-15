Search
Man, in-law booked for abetment of Kharghar woman’s suicide

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 03:42 am IST

The complainant in the case, who is the deceased’s brother from Chandrapur, alleges that her sister’s 46-year-old husband and mother-in-law repeatedly harassed her and pressured her to bring money from her parental home

NAVI MUMBAI: Nine days after a 35-year-old homemaker from Kharghar allegedly died by suicide on November 5, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR), alleging that she had faced sustained mental harassment and dowry demand from her husband and her mother-in-law.

Initially, the police had registered only an accidental death report under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. Her family then approached the police with a detailed statement outlining alleged financial demands and prolonged mental cruelty against her, said a police officer.

The complainant in the case, who is the deceased’s brother from Chandrapur, alleges that her sister’s 46-year-old husband and mother-in-law repeatedly harassed her and pressured her to bring money from her parental home. He also alleged that the duo did not let the woman pursue employment, contributing to her mental distress.

On Thursday, the police booked them under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 85 (cruelty by husband), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

While no arrests have been made so far, the officer said they will record statements from family members, neighbours, and other witnesses and verify any financial and communication records relevant to the case. Further investigation is underway.

AI Summary AI Summary

NAVI MUMBAI: A 35-year-old homemaker from Kharghar allegedly died by suicide due to sustained harassment and dowry demands from her husband and mother-in-law, leading police to register an FIR nine days later. Her family reported financial pressures and mental cruelty. Investigations continue, with no arrests made yet, as police gather witness statements and evidence.