Woman strangles husband after fight, held

A 35-year-old man was allegedly strangulated by his wife after a heated argument at their residence in Indira Nagar here early on Friday, police said. The woman, who had fled after the incident, was held in the same area in the wee hours of Sunday. (For representation)

The husband, Mauji Lal of Machhrehta in Sitapur district lived with his wife Sarojini Devi near Nani Hotel in Chandan area under Indira Nagar police station limits.

According to police, Mauji Lal, who worked as a scrap dealer, returned home drunk around 1 am on Friday and allegedly assaulted his wife.

During the altercation, Sarojini strangled him to death and fled. The next morning, an FIR was lodged after Mauji’s father Medulal lodged a complaint. The body was sent for post-mortem and later given to the family.

SHO Sunil Tiwari stated that the couple often quarrelled due to Mauji Lal’s alcoholism, and Sarojini too would retaliate with violence. “On the night of the incident, a scuffle broke out again, and in a fit of rage, the woman strangled him,” the officer said. The couple has four children, three of whom live in Sitapur.