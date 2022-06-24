Woman thrown to death from apartment in Agra, husband held
A married woman, with her hands tied, was allegedly thrown to death from the fourth floor of an apartment in Tajganj area of Agra on Friday following which her husband, his sister and another person have been taken into custody, police said.
“Early information revealed that the woman, who had strained relationship with her husband, was secretly living with another person at this apartment. On Friday, her husband along with his family members reached the apartment and had an argument with the woman and her live in partner,” said SSP Agra Sudhir Kumar Singh.
Later, the body of the woman, with her hands tied, was found lying on the ground of the building.
“The body has been sent for post mortem and its report is awaited death. Three people, including husband, his sister and one another person, have been taken into custody,” the SSP said.
Sources at Tajganj police station revealed that man residing in live in relation with the deceased was from Firozabad and he too was beaten up by the deceased woman’s husband.
The SSP said further details were awaited.
Delhi reports 1,447 new Covid cases, positivity rate drops to 5.98%
Delhi on Friday witnessed a drop in daily Covid-19 cases with 1,447 fresh cases as against 1,934 new cases on the previous day. The positivity rate also dropped to 5.98 per cent from 8.10 per cent a day ago. The national capital registered one pandemic-related death on Friday with the toll currently standing at 26,243. However, no death was reported to the virus a day ago.
Seal of Agra hospital infamous for conducting ‘oxygen mock drill’ removed
The registration of the Agra hospital that was sealed a year ago after its owner claimed to have conducted a 'mock drill' by disconnecting oxygen supply of Covid patients during the second wave which had apparently led to 22 deaths, was regularized on Thursday and the seal of the hospital was opened following an order from the state government, said chief medical officer. The hospital was later sealed and hospital owner Dr Arinjay Jain arrested.
CET-B.Ed exam in Bihar to be held on July 6
The combined entrance test in Bihar for enrolment into B. Ed and Shiksha Shastri courses for the session 2022-24, will now be held on July 6 at 325 centres across 11 cities, said the state nodal officer for the CET-B. “The exam scheduled to be held on June 23, had been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances,” said the nodal officer Ashok Kumar Mehta.
BPSC question leak case: Another accused arrested
The Special Investigation Team of the Economic Offence Unit of the Bihar Police on Friday arrested another key accused in connection with the question paper leak case of Bihar Public Service Commission's 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, which was conducted on May 8, before being cancelled, police said. According to EoU officials, Shakti was the centre superintendent of Ram Sharan Singh Evening College, Gaya.
Agnipath sparks on 1st day of monsoon session of Bihar legislature
Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces echoed in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session on Friday, with CPI-ML leader Satyadev Ram seeking a unanimous proposal from the House for its roll-back to be sent to the Centre. However, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha calmed him down and asked the leaders to allow the House proceedings to continue amid the chanting of “Jai Shri Ram” by BJP legislators.
