Woman’s body found in U.P.’s Pratapgarh, rape suspected

The body of a 55-year-old woman with head injuries was found on the banks of Sai river outside a village under Antu police station of Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district on Thursday morning, police said.

Circumstances suggest that the woman was raped before being murdered. The woman belonged to a nearby village and had left home to meet her kin on Wednesday night, police said.

According to reports, some locals raised an alarm after spotting the body. ASP Vidyasagar Mishra and circle officer Subodh Gautam visited the spot and carried out investigations.

Circle officer Subodh Gautam said the woman was a widow and had two sons and a daughter. Her eldest son is a contractor and lives separately. The woman used to live with her younger son and daughter along with other family members. She had left home on Wednesday evening for her parents’ home in another village, he added.

“Police suspect that the woman was attacked with a heavy object on her head. However, exact cause of death and confirmation of any sexual assault on her could be ascertained only after post-mortem examination,” the CO said.