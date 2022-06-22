Work hard, we are here to assist you, CM Yogi tells students

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the meritorious U.P. Board students of class 10 and 12 in Moradabad on Tuesday.

“These young companions of ours are the pillars of the golden future of new Uttar Pradesh,” he tweeted and extended his best wishes to them.

“Students should put in immense hard work and be without any fear of failure. The government is here to take care of all their needs in achieving their respective goals,” the CM said during the interaction.

He lauded toppers for their success and congratulated the teachers and the family members of the students.

Maintaining that his government is working assiduously towards providing smart and quality education to students, he said, “the Abhyudaya scheme is benefiting the underprivileged children from families without enough resources.”

“The government is working to assist candidate in every district in preparation of various competitive examinations,” he said while talking about better implementation of the Abhyudaya scheme so that maximum students could be benefitted.

“Our government provided smart phones and tablets to undergraduate and postgraduate students to hone their skills,” he added. He said optical fiber facility was being provided in each gram panchayat and urged schools to move forward in the direction of providing smart and quality education.

Stressing on e-learning, the CM said that no child should remain deprived from availing quality education. He said e-learning platforms should be used to bridge the gap between good tutors and students.