Working since 2016, drawing salary: Bogus pharmacist at govt facility in Ballia exposed

LUCKNOW After anomalies in the 2016 recruitment of X-ray technicians in UP's health department came to fore recently, a similar fraudulent appointment surfaced in Ballia, where a man was found working as a pharmacist at a government heath care facility on the basis of a fake joining letter. The CMO said the matter has been referred to the director-general (medical health), Uttar Pradesh.

“The man was working as a pharmacist since 2016. He produced the joining letter and other documents of a genuine pharmacist currently working in Varanasi. We are going to lodge an FIR in this case tomorrow, said Ballia chief medical officer Dr Sanjeev Verman on Thursday.

He said the matter was referred to the director-general (medical health), Uttar Pradesh.

It was found that the original joining letter was issued by the directorate of health, UP, for Varanasi, but the duplicate letter was made fraudulently for Ballia and the joining was also managed in 2016. Ever since, the man had been drawing salary. He was removed from the post following document verification and later went absconding.

“We are also verifying other joinings during the same period,” added the CMO.

This revelation came a month after appointments of six X-ray technicians were found bogus in five districts of UP. According to the FIR lodged in the X-ray technicians case, six people were working under the name ‘Arpit Singh’, with identical personal details, but separate eHRMS (Enterprise Human Resource Management System) codes. They were posted in Shamli, Banda, Amroha, Balrampur, Farrukhabad and Rampur. Four shared the same permanent address, while two had different ones. They were working in Badaun, Farrukhabad, Balrampur, Hathras and Banda.