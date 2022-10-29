World Stroke Day: Hospital treatment must within 3 hours of stroke, say doctors

A sudden impairment in either side of the limbs preventing their free movement can be the case of a stroke. In such a case one should be immediately rushed to a hospital, said doctors.

“A person normal a minute before may be unable to move one of his limbs all of a sudden. This is a clear symptom of stroke and needs proper medical care within three hours. Only then can the blood clot in the brain be removed before a permanent damage,” said Prof RK Garg, head of the neurology department at King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

“The most significant thing in case of stroke is to identify what kind of stroke it is and do the needful. Any delay can cause prolong illness and even irreversible damage,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

On occasion of World Stroke Day, Medanta Hospital, Lucknow organised a walkathon, aiming to spread awareness about strokes, diseases and their prevention.

The walkathon started at 1090 Intersection and ended at Sheroes Hangout, Ambedkar Park. District Magistrate and SP Gangwar was the chief guest, said a press statement from the hospital.

World Stroke Day is celebrated every year on October 29 to raise awareness among people about strokes and ways of decreasing their chances.

“Around 15 crore people suffer from stroke all over the world, of which about 60 lakh die. The effects of stroke can be minimised if the patient is taken to hospital immediately after the symptoms appear,” Dr Lokendra Gupta, senior consultant at Emergency Medicine, Medanta Hospital.

At the Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on stroke rehabilitation organised by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr PK Maurya spoke about seizures after stroke and new drugs for treatment with better safety profile.