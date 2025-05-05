Yoga Day now a global movement: U.P. governor

Uttar Pradesh governor and chancellor of state universities Anandiben Patel on Monday held an online meeting with vice chancellors and other officers of all the state universities regarding the preparations for the International Yoga Day-2025 to be celebrated on June 21. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel. (HT file)

Highlighting the importance of the theme of Yoga Day this year, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’, she said the theme not only strengthens the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family, but also calls upon the entire humanity to make yoga a part of their lifestyle.

The governor said the International Yoga Day has become a global mass movement through which healthy lifestyle, mental balance, social harmony and environmental awareness are being promoted. She directed to chalk out yoga programmes to be organised in the series in universities in the run-up to the International Yoga Day from June 1 to 21.

She said cleanliness, music and yoga should be integrated and documented so that a book can be prepared by compiling it. The governor also directed to encourage events like cycle tours and padayatras. Besides, she stressed on motivating everyone to have nutritious and balanced diet so that the overall lifestyle can be improved.

Patel made the universities aware of the 10 major activities announced by the ministry of AYUSH and directed them to ensure active participation in these schemes. The universities should also connect with foreign universities at its level and organise yoga sessions. Special yoga sessions should be organised for senior citizens, boys and girls and students with special needs, she added.

The governor specifically directed that every university should regularly organise yoga related activities at its subordinate colleges so that students can develop the habit of a healthy lifestyle from childhood.