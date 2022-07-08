Yogi Adityanath asks officials to keep prices of minor minerals in check

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the prices of minor minerals like sand, coarse sand and grit (gitti) should not be allowed to go up unnecessarily as these were used by the common man.

Action should be taken against those black marketing minor minerals and creating an artificial crisis, he said.

Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the progress of the mining and mineral department’s work at a high level meeting here. He also said an upward revision in regulatory fee for interstate transport (mining work) should be considered. The present royalty rate for mines was effective from 2016 and the same should be considered for revision, he added. Overloading should not be allowed under any circumstances, the chief minister cautioned.

The bidding process for gold, platinum and iron ore should be completed at the earliest, he directed officials.

He also said consistent efforts have brought about transparency in mining related work. The state government received additional revenue of ₹168 crore till June against collections made during the period last year, he observed and said this progress was satisfactory.

He said a target of collection of ₹4860 crore from mining work has been set and necessary efforts should be made to achieve it. Since revenue collections have gone up due to better mineral management, these efforts should continue, he said.

Integrated mining surveillance through geo-fencing of mining areas, using mine tag on vehicles carrying minerals and minor-minerals and check gates using artificial intelligence would make mining work more transparent, he said.

A replenishment study about sustainability of mining area on riverbeds should be conducted by technical institutes with cooperation of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDI), the chief minister said.

He also said an action plan for the future should be made on the basis of such a study report.

Dredging of dams would make sand available in sufficient quantity in case of shortage, he advised.

He also said sand generated from crushing stones should be encouraged as an option. The mining department’s services were available on the mining mitra portal.

The “pay as you go” system should be implemented to allow leaseholders to deposit their monthly dues by end of month, instead of getting advance payment, he said.