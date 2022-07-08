Yogi Adityanath asks officials to keep prices of minor minerals in check
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the prices of minor minerals like sand, coarse sand and grit (gitti) should not be allowed to go up unnecessarily as these were used by the common man.
Action should be taken against those black marketing minor minerals and creating an artificial crisis, he said.
Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the progress of the mining and mineral department’s work at a high level meeting here. He also said an upward revision in regulatory fee for interstate transport (mining work) should be considered. The present royalty rate for mines was effective from 2016 and the same should be considered for revision, he added. Overloading should not be allowed under any circumstances, the chief minister cautioned.
The bidding process for gold, platinum and iron ore should be completed at the earliest, he directed officials.
He also said consistent efforts have brought about transparency in mining related work. The state government received additional revenue of ₹168 crore till June against collections made during the period last year, he observed and said this progress was satisfactory.
He said a target of collection of ₹4860 crore from mining work has been set and necessary efforts should be made to achieve it. Since revenue collections have gone up due to better mineral management, these efforts should continue, he said.
Integrated mining surveillance through geo-fencing of mining areas, using mine tag on vehicles carrying minerals and minor-minerals and check gates using artificial intelligence would make mining work more transparent, he said.
A replenishment study about sustainability of mining area on riverbeds should be conducted by technical institutes with cooperation of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDI), the chief minister said.
He also said an action plan for the future should be made on the basis of such a study report.
Dredging of dams would make sand available in sufficient quantity in case of shortage, he advised.
He also said sand generated from crushing stones should be encouraged as an option. The mining department’s services were available on the mining mitra portal.
The “pay as you go” system should be implemented to allow leaseholders to deposit their monthly dues by end of month, instead of getting advance payment, he said.
Two die after vehicle falls into Ganga canal in Meerut
Two persons died while two others were rescued after their SUV fell into the upper Ganga canal near Bhola Ki Jhaal in Meerut on Thursday evening, police said. SP (rural) Keshav Mishra said four friends Dharmendra, Omprakaah, Devraj and Niranjan aged between 25 and 28 were on their way to Haridwar from Gurugram in their SUV when the mishap took place. The canal side road was constructed between Muradnagar (Ghaziabad ) and Haridwar for Kanwarias.
Cracks surface in Opposition ranks, BJP alliance displays unity as Droupadi Murmu visits Lucknow
Cracks in the Opposition ranks were palpable as key Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar of the SBSP and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Yadav on Friday attended a dinner hosted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath for National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu who arrived in Lucknow to seek support for her campaign from lawmakers in the state.
Droupadi Murmu gets rousing reception in Lucknow, Yogi gifts Ram temple model
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu with a model of the Ayodhya Ram temple at Lok Bhavan as the former Jharkhand governor received a rousing reception on her arrival in Lucknow on Friday. All the BJP leaders and lawmakers, along with the party's allies, were present in full strength on the occasion. Murmu began her campaign in U.P. after garlanding the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Railway Board’s member finance asks NCR for timely completion of projects
Railway Board member finance Mohit Sinha visited North Central Railway headquarters on Friday. He held a meeting at NCR headquarters and addressed the general managers and all the principal and chief heads of the departments. Projects such as Gatishakti, Station Development, High-Density corridors, etc, pertaining to the division were discussed during the meeting, informed chief public relations officer of NCR, Shivam Sharma. NCR Pramod Kumar also informed that the NCR had adequate funds for major infrastructure projects.
Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, truck loaded with 40 goats looted in Prayagraj
As many as eight unidentified miscreants looted a pick-up truck loaded with 40 goats from the highway under Tharwai police station of trans-Ganga area late Wednesday night, police said. The animals belonged to local goat trader Mohd Imran and were being transported to Varanasi from Prayagraj ahead of the festival of Eid-ul-Azha or Bakrid. According to reports, Imran and his aides loaded 40 goats in a pickup truck and proceeded to Varanasi.
