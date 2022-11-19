Yogi Adityanath begins Gujarat poll campaign, tears into Congress, AAP

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath joined the Gujarat assembly poll campaign on Friday, launching a scathing attack on the Congress party by reminding the voters that it was time to “honour Mahatma Gandhi’s desire of dissolving the Congress after independence.”

Adityanath, a star campaigner for the party in Gujarat polls, said, “It’s time now to “immerse the party (the Congress) in the Narmada.”

“The Congress can neither ensure development, nor prosperity, security and country’s global prestige. What’s the point in supporting a party that can’t respect your faith, be part of your joys and sorrows and prefers terrorism to nationalism, he said while addressing poll meetings in assembly constituencies of Morbi, Bharuch and Surat.

Donning a saffron Gujarati turban, Adityanath said: “It’s a fight between development and destruction, between respect and disrespect for faith, between patriotism and terrorism and between nationals and anti-nationals.”

He said: “Neither the Congress, nor the Aam Aadmi Party can provide security, jobs, prosperity and development. They are best known for unleashing lawlessness, mafia and anarchy.”

He also said: “I come from the birthplace of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, the abode of Lord Vishwanath. Gujarat is known for Mahatma Gandhi, who inspired generations around the world with his belief in truth and non-violence, ironman of India Vallabh Bhai Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose leadership the country is reaching new heights. Gujarat has given leadership to the country during every critical period since the struggle for independence to the unification of Indian republic and the country’s growth.”

“Only three days back at Bali in Indonesia you saw how under the leadership of PM Modi the country is set to lead the group of 20 most powerful countries of the world, which control 80% of the world’s resources for a year, to discuss development as well as global peace and harmony. It’s a moment of pride for every Indian national,” he said.

Yogi said Gujarat had emerged as a model of development, security, peace and harmony, welfare of the poor and ease of living when PM Modi was the chief minister of the state, adding that his achievements as PM have also been the most remarkable.

“Due to PM Modi’s belief and efforts, the 500- year-long wait for the Ram temple is soon going to be over with the construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya, which will be the national temple of the country. Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham have also been renovated under PM’s leadership. Could you imagine a Ram temple during Congress rule? What the party could not do in 55 years, the BJP did in just five. That’s why people say Modi hai toh mumkin hai,” he remarked.

He said BJP had also given heroes like Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambedkar their due honour by getting five places associated with Babasaheb developed and building a huge statue of Patel.

Referring to the recent Morbi bridge collapse tragedy, Adityanath expressed his grief over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the affected families, saying the whole country stood with the victims.

He also said that Morbi has the unique capacity to bounce back after every tragedy or a natural catastrophe, having suffered a similar accident in 1979, cyclone and earthquake in the past.

Adityanath sought votes for BJP candidates Jitendra Bhai Somani, Ritesh Bhai Vasava and Sandeep Bhai Desai, who are contesting from Wankaner, Jhagadia and Choryasi assembly seats in Morbi, Bharuch and Surat districts.