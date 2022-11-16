Yogi Adityanath lauds PM Modi over G20 presidency, initiative on gifting one district, one product items of Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that it is a matter of pride for India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would chair the G20 summit next year.

Adityanath also expressed his happiness over PM Modi’s initiative to gift One District One Product (ODOP) items to the heads of the 20 developed countries participating in the summit.

“This will give global recognition to our local products,” the chief minister said, while thanking the Prime Minister for providing global branding to the local products, according to a press release.

He made the statement while visiting the 41st India International Trade Fair 2022 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Yogi Adityanath visited the stalls in the U.P. pavilion and also interacted with exhibitors there. He evinced keen interest in the handicrafts and other products showcased there. In the last five years, several steps were taken to promote traditional products of the state globally, he said.

“For this, we first got the mapping done, then identified one product from each district and encouraged artisans and manufacturers with clear guidelines on designing, marketing, branding and packaging,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath also said U.P’s exports were worth ₹86,000 crore in 2017-18 and have jumped to ₹1.56 lakh crore now. He said exports have a lot of potential to go further up.

Craftsmen and artisans were working in MSME clusters and the state government launched programmes such as ODOP and Vishwakarma Shram Samman to encourage them, he said.

He obtained information about Tarkashi art of Mainpuri, marble art of Agra and Gulabi Meenakari of Varanasi and also rang a brass bell at one of the stalls there.