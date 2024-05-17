Yogi Adityanath says blasts rocked district courts across U.P. when Congress ruled at Centre, SP was at helm in state

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said when the Congress ruled at the Centre and the Samajwadi Party was at the helm in the state, serial blasts rocked district courts across Uttar Pradesh and a CRPF camp was also attacked in Rampur. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and defence minister Rajnath Singh at an election meeting in Lucknow on Friday. (PTI PHOTO)

Adityanath was addressing a joint rally with defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh who accused the Opposition of misguiding the people on the issue of reservation.

For all the development work in Lucknow, Singh gave credit to Adityanath.

The rally was held at Munshipulia crossing in Indira Nagar, a day before campaigning for the fifth phase of polling ends on Saturday.

“The Congress party and Emergency are synonymous. The Congress’s DNA has Emergency,” Adityanath said.

He asserted that campaigning for the fifth phase of polling is about to end and now the public is assured that the NDA will get 400-plus seats.

During the Congress and SP governments, ration, liquor and land mafias were given patronage, he alleged.

Commenting on development projects in Lucknow, Adityanath stated that two new projects were coming up in the state capital.

“Biggest statues of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Atal Bihari Vajpayee are being constructed here,” he said.

In the next two months, night safari will start in Kukrail, he added.

The chief minister urged the people of Lucknow to ensure Rajnath Singh’s victory by a record margin. This will be possible if people ensure 50% polling by 10am, he added.

Invoking the legacy of the late Lalji Tandon, he urged people to vote for BJP candidate OP Srivastava in the Lucknow (East) assembly bypoll.

Rajnath Singh said, “The opposition is only misguiding people on the issue of reservation.”

“It is PM Narendra Modi, who has given the constitutional status to the OBC commission and 10% reservation to the economically weaker sections of the society,” Singh said.

Attacking Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajnath said: “Delhi CM has come out of jail. After his release, an MP of his party was badly treated at the (Delhi) CM’s residence. Now, such people are claiming to govern the country.”

He accused Delhi CM of deceiving his mentor Anna Hazare.