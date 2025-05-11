Yogi Adityanath says security gives true meaning to development

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday evening asserted that development and prosperity are only possible in a secure environment. “Security gives true meaning to development. Without security, prosperity is not possible,” he said during his two-visit to Gorakhpur. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Referring to the inauguration of BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow earlier in the day, he stated that this strategic milestone has only been made possible due to the secure environment now prevailing in Uttar Pradesh.

The powerful BrahMos missile—used in Operation Sindoor—will soon be manufactured in the state capital, he said.

Calling Pakistan a terrorist state, he also said artillery from Uttar Pradesh will instil fear in enemies.

“The fight for the nation is everyone’s fight. If the nation is secure, we are secure,” he added.

He urged citizens to remain united and respond strongly to those who insult the nation’s dignity.

The remarks were made after Adityanath laid the foundation stone of the Shri Paramhansa Yogananda Janmasthali Smriti Bhavan, a memorial at the birthplace of spiritual leader and author Paramhansa Yogananda near the Kotwali police station in Gorakhpur. The project has an estimated cost of ₹27.68 crore.

Adityanath credited the improved law-and-order situation since 2017 for Uttar Pradesh’s rapid development in infrastructure, employment, and cultural revival. He also took a swipe at previous governments, accusing them of promoting mafias and corrupt individuals, who allegedly hijacked public welfare schemes and illegally seized land from the poor and traders.

“Today, anyone attempting to harass daughters or traders will face severe consequences,” he warned.

“Each district is now achieving new milestones in development, heritage conservation, and youth employment,” he said.

Reflecting on Paramhansa Yogananda’s spiritual legacy, the CM said his (Yogananda’s) inclination towards spirituality was nurtured during childhood visits to the Gorakhnath Temple. Yogananda was born on January 5, 1893, in Gorakhpur. He authored “The Autobiography of a Yogi.”

Swami Ishwarananda, general secretary of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India, lauded the chief minister’s initiative, calling it a “great gift to Yogananda Ji’s followers worldwide.”

Following the bhoomi pujan ceremony, the chief minister inspected the project’s architectural designs and layout. Officials briefed him on the planned features and facilities of the memorial complex.

Gorakhpur MP and actor Ravi Kishan Shukla also addressed the gathering, stating that the memorial would serve as a source of inspiration for the new generation to honour and preserve India’s spiritual heritage.