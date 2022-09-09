Yogi Adityanath says the corrupt will meet the same fate as rioters
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath unveils or lays the foundation of 116 development projects worth ₹258 crore in Jaunpur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh will be a corruption-free state in five years.
He also said corruption was in the genes of the parties that ran the state before 2017 and warned the corrupt would meet the same fate as those involved in riots.
He made these assertions as he unveiled or laid the foundation of 116 development projects worth ₹258 crore in Jaunpur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh.
“The coming five years will be the years of a vigorous fight against corruption and the corrupt. Just as the BJP government launched a drive against mafia and ensured the end of ‘mafia raj’, on the same pattern we are going to launch a drive against the corrupt and U.P. will be corruption free in the coming five years,” Yogi Adityanath said.
He was addressing a gathering at Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur.
Yogi Adityanath assured action against all those involved in corruption.
“There will be zero tolerance against corruption. Not only the person involved in the corruption, but their descendants too will be made to compensate for the losses that they caused to the society,” he added.
Referring to previous governments, he said, “The ‘daam’ (price) of every ‘kaam’ (work) was already fixed. The racket (operating during the previous governments) had made the entire system hollow, by acting like a weevil (a type of insect). The results of this were known to everyone, and people of U.P. had to pay the price for it.”
“Corruption was in the genes of governments before 2017. Earlier, the government schemes were made to benefit one’s own contractor and aides,” he alleged.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) headed by Mayawati ruled Uttar Pradesh from 2007 to 2012. The Samajwadi Party (SP) ruled the state from 2012 to 2017.
“Today, when a resident of U.P. goes outside (the state), he is seen with respect. However, the situation was not so five years ago, as the youths who had to go out, had to face problems of identity and credibility. The people from the state were forced to hide their identity at that time,” Adityanath said.
“The people have accepted the U.P. model. There is no place for crime and criminals in the state. Uttar Pradesh is now a riot-free state,” Yogi Adityanath added.
He also said law and order in the state was becoming an “example (nazeer)” in the country, and better law and order is taking forward the possibilities of investment and employment.
“U.P. is the first state which has taught a lesson to the rioters that if they indulge in rioting, they will be deprived of the property made by their earlier generations. And, we are going to take this fight to corrupt people. We want that the property made by the corrupt should be used for the public, and there is a need to take forward a big campaign in this regard,” he said.
Soon afterwards, the chief minister left for Ghazipur district where, too, he addressed a gathering and unveiled development projects.
-
Chargesheet filed in June 10 Atala violence
The Khuldabad police on Thursday filed chargesheet against 106 accused for allegedly being involved in violence and arson at Atala area after Friday prayers on June 10. Violence had erupted over alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The Khuldabad police had lodged FIR against 70 named and 5,000 unidentified miscreants in connection with the violence. Among them, 31 are still at large.
-
17-year-old boy dies after ‘falling’ from eighth floor of building in Jhansi
In a tragic incident, 17-year-old son of a senior state GST official died after allegedly falling off eighth floor of a building in which his family was living, in Jhansi on Friday. The boy's family stayed on the fourth floor. His parents were in New Delhi to attend a family function when the incident took place. Police said the incident looked like a case of suicide but further probe was being conducted.
-
7-yr-old boy sustains 40% burns after teacher throws hot water
A Class 2 student suffered 40% burns after his teacher threw hot water on him for relieving himself in the school uniform at Santekallur village in Karnataka's Raichur district, police said on Friday. The incident took place last Friday at a primary school run by a body called Ghanamatheshwara Grameena Samsthe but came to the fore recently. The 7-year-old student has been admitted to Lingasaguru taluk hospital and is undergoing treatment, police said.
-
Protests against construction of temple on Bangalore varsity campus intensify
Protesting against the construction of a Ganesh temple, the students and teachers of Bangalore University staged a dharna on Jnana Bharathi Campus, persons in the know of development said on Friday. ” The protests started on Wednesday when the students led a demonstration opposing the construction of the temple. The protesting students demanded that a library or other facilities be provided instead of the temple being constructed by civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
-
Centre will approve works to decongest traffic in B’luru: CM
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the Union government has asked the state to provide a detailed estimate of all the works,required to improve connectivity and decongest traffic in Bengaluru and has assured to “immediately sanction” the same. The CM also met Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who is in the state on a two-day visit. “Sounds like BMLTA? @BMTC_BENGALURU missing,” civic participation head at NGO Janaagraha Srinivas Alavilli said.
