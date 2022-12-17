Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh has potential to feed the world

Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh has potential to feed the world

lucknow news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:38 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath hits out at previous state government for corruption, discrimination in recruitments

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath handing over an appointment letter to a candidate recruited by UPPSC for the state agriculture department, in a programme at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath handing over an appointment letter to a candidate recruited by UPPSC for the state agriculture department, in a programme at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
ByRajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at previous state governments over corruption and discrimination in recruitments, alleging that these twin factors had made youngsters distrust the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) in the past regime.

He made the remarks at a programme at Lok Bhavan where he distributed appointment letters to 431 candidates recruited by UPPSC for the state agriculture department under the Uttar Pradesh government’s “Mission Rozgar”.

Congratulating the newly recruited candidates, Yogi Adityanath said, “Knowledge of the candidates will benefit the farmers of the state.”

“Uttar Pradesh has enough potential to feed not only the entire country, but also the world. If the state’s agricultural capacity is improved with concerted efforts, it will soon become the ‘growth engine’ of the country’s economy and lead the food grain production globally,” he said.

“Usage of technology, availability of quality and certified seeds, innovation and progressive farming will boost the state’s agricultural capacity by about three times,” he said.

To ensure that the state becomes a $1 trillion economy, the government had identified particular sectors having the best possibilities for growth while agriculture remained a priority, he added.

“Uttar Pradesh’s fertile land, abundant natural resources, and agriculture being the prime source of income for a large population in the state made it essential to strengthen the agriculture sector for U.P. to progress,” he said.

The chief minister said efforts were being made jointly by the central and state governments to increase possibilities in agriculture in the state. He said there were six agricultural universities in the state working to bolster the agricultural produce. “With the assistance of the central government, 89 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (one each in small districts, two in big districts) are functional in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh, along with the Centre, had made efforts to benefit farmers, he added.

After taking reins of the country in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured the inclusion of farmers among the government’s priorities. About 2.54 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh are benefiting from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and various other schemes, the chief minister said. An additional irrigation facility was provided for 22 lakh hectares of land in U.P. through the PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, he said.

“Various pending projects, including the Saryu Canal Project and the Arjun Sahayak, have been completed and operationalised in a time-bound manner. Many farmers from Barabanki, Varanasi, Saharanpur and Bulandshahr were honoured with Padma awards,” he said.

“As a part of the initiatives taken by the central government under natural farming, 27 districts on the banks of the Ganga and all seven districts of Bundelkhand have been selected. Testing labs are being set up and facilities being made available,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister urged the newly-recruited candidates to communicate with the farmers and ensure they are benefitted in every possible way, from making them aware of technology to ensuring availability of quality seeds to them.

The government has selected 100 aspirational development blocks in the state with the help of NITI Aayog and to get these at par with other development blocks, the youngsters must contribute responsibly, he said.

The chief minister advised them to ensure that their talent helps in the growth of these blocks on six parameters, including agriculture, education, health, skill development and employment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rajesh Kumar Singh

    Rajesh Kumar Singh is a special correspondent at HT Lucknow. He covers State Home Department, State Police, Central police agencies,BSP, Health Department, UP Chief Electoral Officer, Irrigation Department, Mining and, Lokayukta.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out