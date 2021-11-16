Yogi Adityanath wants more bank branches in Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to sanction more bank branches and ATMs in Uttar Pradesh.

He, along with the chief ministers of different states, was participating in a virtual interaction with Sitharaman.

Yogi Adityanath explained that more bank branches were needed in proportion to the state’s population to achieve the targets of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the Union government. He also said the state government was making efforts to achieve objectives of the SDGs.

Yogi Adityanath also requested the Union finance minister to provide an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in west or central Uttar Pradesh as this would provide better health facilities to the people of state and India. Vector-borne diseases were prevalent in west and central Uttar Pradesh and hence an AIIMS was needed there, he said.

The Union government has sanctioned establishment of a plastic park at Gorakhpur, he said, adding that it should also give its nod to a plastic park at Dibiyapur, Auraiya and a bulk drugs park at Lalitpur.

Yogi Adityanath also said the state government was awaiting the Union government’s proposals for a scheme to promote investment in the defence industrial corridor.

He said he urged the finance minister to implement the scheme to expedite work at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. He expressed his gratitude to the Centre for sanctioning medical device park in the Yamuna Expressway Authority area.

There has been expeditious development in states under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and an investment friendly atmosphere has been created, he added.

He also said readymade garments sector should be given benefits under the Centre’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

During the video conference, Sitharaman interacted with the chief ministers and finance ministers of states and Lt Governors of Union Territories to enhance the investment climate in the country in the wake of strong recovery and the opportunities accorded by a shift in geo-political realities post Covid-19 pandemic.