Yogi and Tata Sons chairman discuss AI City plan, investment avenues

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran to review the progress of the Group’s existing projects in UP, and discussed their expansion and new investment proposals. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran during a meeting, in Lucknow. (@myogiadityanath/X via PTI Photo)

The meeting saw wide-ranging deliberations on long-term cooperation in sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), information technology, electronics, defence manufacturing, energy, renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), tourism, skill development and the digital economy, according to an official statement.

Chandrasekaran proposed the development of an ‘AI City’ in Lucknow, aimed at positioning Uttar Pradesh as a global hub for artificial intelligence, the statement said.

The project is expected to strengthen the startup ecosystem and generate thousands of employment opportunities based on future technologies.

The two sides also reviewed the progress of a ₹48-crore Centre of Excellence being developed in Gorakhpur, which is expected to provide advanced technical training and opportunities, particularly for youth from the Purvanchal region.

Discussions were also held on setting up a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in the state and expanding Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) units in Lucknow, Noida and Varanasi. The proposal to increase the workforce at TCS Lucknow and Noida centres from 16,000 to 30,000 was described as a significant boost to the state’s digital talent pool.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT-Kanpur, Tata Group initiatives will train youth in emerging areas such as AI, cybersecurity, data science, 3D printing, drones and space technology, helping create an industry-ready workforce, the statement said.

Increased investment in Defence Corridor

During the discussions, Tata Group chairman also proposed to invest in the production of mobile devices and other components, subject to the state government’s approval.

Chandrasekaran mentioned that the Group has signed an MoU with Intel to promote manufacturing of electronic products in the state. He discussed increasing manufacturing of electric buses, other vehicles, and their new models in the state.

He also proposed increasing Tata Group’s investment in the rapidly developing Defence Corridor in the state and highlighted the Group’s contributions to UP’s defence industrial nodes, including Babina, where the focus is on the production of drones, missiles and defence vehicles.

The chairman mentioned Tata Group’s acquisition of 25,000 acres of land in Jhansi under BIDA and expansion of the project

Chief minister Adityanath said the state government is committed to providing a stable policy framework, transparent systems and a business-friendly environment for investors.

He expressed confidence that the multi-dimensional partnership with Tata Group would take the state’s economy, employment generation and technological self-reliance to new heights.

The meeting was termed as a significant milestone towards the state’s goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy.

‘Construction of 30 hotels underway in UP’

Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday shared with chief minister Yogi Adityanath explansion plans of the group’s existing and proposed hotel chain in the state.

This move is being taken keeping in mind increasing tourist arrivals in the state, growth of religious and cultural tourism and the overall better connectivity, said Chandrasekaran.

Chandrasekaran informed the chief minister that construction of 30 hotels under Tata Group’s hospitality brands -- Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta -- is currently underway in the state.

This will increase the number of luxury hotel rooms in the state from 2,000 to 5,000.

He said these hotels will be constructed in Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Vrindavan, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bijnor and Gorakhpur, which are major centres of the rapidly growing religious, cultural and historical tourism in the state.

During the meeting with the CM, he also mentioned that Tata Group is developing a signature or landmark hotel in Noida, while a luxury Taj hotel is also being constructed in Prayagraj.

Chandrasekaran lauded chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision and efforts due to which Uttar Pradesh has emerged strongly on the international tourism map in recent years.

The state has witnessed an unprecedented increase in the number of domestic and international tourists. This growing demand has increased the need for premium and organized hospitality infrastructure, said the state government. HTC

‘Museum of Temples’ project

The two sides reviewed progress on the proposed ‘Museum of Temples’ project in Ayodhya, with emphasis on completing the first phase by January 2027. The museum will feature technology-driven displays aimed at attracting domestic and international tourists.

Tata Group will also undertake the restoration of eight ponds in the Mathura-Vrindavan region, including Mansi Ganga Kund, Shyam Kund, Radha Kund, Ashtakashi Kund, Nari Semri Kund, Garuda Govind Kund, and Krishna Kund.

Additionally, the Tata Group will be responsible for cleaning major ghats along river Ganga across in the state