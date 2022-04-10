Yogi announces each of 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will have 100-bed hospital
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said each of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will have a 100-bed hospital.
He also said the work on setting up 25-30 bed community health centre (CHC) and primary health centre (PHC) in each development block of the state is in progress.
Yogi Adityanath made these announcements after inaugurating the Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela at a primary health centre in Gorakhpur district’s Jungle Kaudia block on Sunday.
The Arogya Mela will be organised every Sunday at all the primary health centres across the state.
People will get free medical consultation, free tests and medicines without any discrimination at the Arogya Melas, he said.
The state government had started organising health melas in 2020, but they had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Arogya Melas were relaunched in all the districts from Sunday.
The government’s health schemes will be promoted and awareness about good health will be created at the Arogya Melas. People should get their health cards made, he said.
“It is the state government’s duty to provide good health facilities to each person. A healthy society is created only by good health of the people. A healthy society builds a strong state and a strong country,” he said.
The state government was moving fast in the direction of strengthening health infrastructure, Yogi Adityanath said.
Once, BRD Medical College was the only centre of treatment for the people in east Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath observed.
The BJP government upgraded facilities in medical colleges and AIIMS Gorakhpur also became functional, he said. New medical colleges were providing services to people in Deoria, Siddharthnagar and Basti districts, he said.
Construction of a medical college is in full swing in Kushinagar district and another medical college is coming up in Maharajganj district, he said.
Yogi Adityanath reiterated that the Uttar Pradesh model of Covid control was appreciated across the country. Within four years, the BJP government controlled encephalitis in east UP, he said. With collective efforts of the government and people, encephalitis will be eradicated in one or two years, he said.
Yogi appealed to people to join the communicable disease control campaign against TB and filariasis.
The target has been set to make the world TB free by the year 2030, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a deadline of 2025 to make the country TB free. The general public should contribute in the identification and treatment of TB patients. Nutrition allowance of ₹500 per month is also given to TB patients by the government, he said.
-
4 dead in car-bike collision on Meerut-Baghpat Road
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences and directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured Four persons, including three women, died while two persons were injured in a car-bike collision near Kurali village on Meerut-Baghpat Road on Sunday morning, police said. Police said a resident of Aminagar Sarai of Baghpat, Bhushan, was driving a car along with his family members Magan Devi and Aadi, wife Bala Devi.
-
Poor response to booster doses on day 1
Mumbai The day one of booster doses for the adult population saw a poor response from both private hospitals and eligible beneficiaries. According to Co-Win estimate, 1,233 people took the booster dose in the city on Sunday. Medical director of Platinum Hospital in Mulund, Dr Bijoy Kutty, said that they saw poor response as less than 100 people came forward for the booster dose. “Hopefully, the response will be better from tomorrow,” he said.
-
An organisation’s passion for butterflies drives a community for the fluttering beauties
PUNE A fast growing concrete jungle has rendered seeing butterflies fluttering around small garden patches a rare treat for city dwellers. With the 'Bring Back Butterflies' initiative however, one can now see these colourful insects flying around flowers in bloom in garden patches made just for them at Vimannagar societies. Imagine creating a butterfly garden in your residential society and living with butterflies of all colours and forms.
-
“Save Soil” campaign: Session on soil degradation held at HAL, Lucknow
Volunteers of “Save Soil” movement conducted a session on soil degradation for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited dignitaries here recently. The aim was to spread awareness on the significance of saving soil. Launched by spiritual teacher Sadhguru, the “Save Soil” movement aims to rally citizens across the globe to raise their voice in support of preventing soil extinction in their countries.
-
Summer’s here and Puneites are all set to take the plunge
As swimming pools were allowed to open from March 4, after a gap of two years, there has been a demand for swimming pool membership, especially in view of the summer. Narendra Acharekar, coach, Harmony Aquatic Club, Kothrud said, “Positive atmosphere is returning back to swimming pools as swimmers are coming without any fear. Although, children are still not coming in large numbers, response has increased for the first time in the last two years.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics