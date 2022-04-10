Yogi announces each of 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will have 100-bed hospital

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said each of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will have a 100-bed hospital.

He also said the work on setting up 25-30 bed community health centre (CHC) and primary health centre (PHC) in each development block of the state is in progress.

Yogi Adityanath made these announcements after inaugurating the Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela at a primary health centre in Gorakhpur district’s Jungle Kaudia block on Sunday.

The Arogya Mela will be organised every Sunday at all the primary health centres across the state.

People will get free medical consultation, free tests and medicines without any discrimination at the Arogya Melas, he said.

The state government had started organising health melas in 2020, but they had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Arogya Melas were relaunched in all the districts from Sunday.

The government’s health schemes will be promoted and awareness about good health will be created at the Arogya Melas. People should get their health cards made, he said.

“It is the state government’s duty to provide good health facilities to each person. A healthy society is created only by good health of the people. A healthy society builds a strong state and a strong country,” he said.

The state government was moving fast in the direction of strengthening health infrastructure, Yogi Adityanath said.

Once, BRD Medical College was the only centre of treatment for the people in east Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath observed.

The BJP government upgraded facilities in medical colleges and AIIMS Gorakhpur also became functional, he said. New medical colleges were providing services to people in Deoria, Siddharthnagar and Basti districts, he said.

Construction of a medical college is in full swing in Kushinagar district and another medical college is coming up in Maharajganj district, he said.

Yogi Adityanath reiterated that the Uttar Pradesh model of Covid control was appreciated across the country. Within four years, the BJP government controlled encephalitis in east UP, he said. With collective efforts of the government and people, encephalitis will be eradicated in one or two years, he said.

Yogi appealed to people to join the communicable disease control campaign against TB and filariasis.

The target has been set to make the world TB free by the year 2030, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a deadline of 2025 to make the country TB free. The general public should contribute in the identification and treatment of TB patients. Nutrition allowance of ₹500 per month is also given to TB patients by the government, he said.

