Yogi approves five-fold increase in financial powers of PWD officers

After three decades, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved a five-fold increase in the financial powers of public works department (PWD) officers, alongside a comprehensive revision of the engineers’ service structure.

Presiding over a PWD review meeting on Friday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath cleared the proposal aimed at streamlining decision-making, expediting processes like tendering, contracting, and project execution besides granting greater autonomy to departmental officers, thus reducing dependence on higher-level approvals.

It was pointed out in the review meeting that financial powers of PWD officers were last revised in 1995, even though construction costs have since increased by over 5.5 times, according to the cost inflation index.

Taking note of this, the CM said revision was essential to improve administrative efficiency, ensure timely project execution, and uphold financial discipline.

After due deliberation it was decided that the financial limits for civil works would be increased up to five times and for electrical and mechanical works at least two times.

Under the new system, the chief engineer can now approve works up to ₹10 crore, up from ₹2 crore; the superintending engineer up to ₹5 crore, up from ₹1 crore; and the executive engineer up to ₹2 crore, up from ₹40 lakh. Assistant engineers will also receive limited authority to approve tenders and minor works.

CM Yogi said this reform would expedite projects, reduce delays in approvals, and ensure greater administrative efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

The CM also approved amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Engineer Service (PWD) (Higher) Rules, 1990, restructuring the electrical and mechanical cadres. A new post of chief engineer (level-1) has been created, while the number of posts for chief engineer (level-2) and superintending engineer has been increased.

The revised rules clearly define the promotion process, pay scales, and service conditions, making the cadre structure more transparent and organised, the state government said.

Promotions to chief engineer (level-1) will now be based on seniority from level-2, with updated procedures also defined for promotions to level-2 and superintending engineer.

In line with the 7th Pay Commission, revised pay scales have been implemented from executive engineer to chief engineer (level-1), and the selection committee’s composition has been updated to ensure fairness and merit-based progression.