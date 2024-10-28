Yogi assures justice, support to deceased bizman’s kin

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday has assured strict action and full support to the family of Mohit Pandey, a school dress trader, who died recently in police custody, said a statement from his office. The victim’s family meets CM Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Monday (HT Photo)

Yogi met the family of the victim at his official residence, offering condolences and announcing a series of measures to aid them.

Pandey, 30, died on Saturday after being allegedly beaten by police personnel following his arrest in connection with a case, according to his family. A resident of Jainabad in the Chinhat area of Lucknow, Pandey died at a hospital. His family members have claimed that police brutality was the cause of his death, police said.

Following an uproar, the authorities on Sunday ordered an FIR against the police station’s personnel on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. The in-charge of the police station, among those booked, has been suspended.

During the meeting on Monday, Yogi asked officials concerned to provide an immediate ex-gratia payment of ₹10 lakh to the family. Additionally, the family will be given a house, free education for the children, and full access to various government welfare schemes.

Yogi assured the family that a thorough investigation in the case will be carried out and strict action would be taken against those responsible for Mohit Pandey’s death. “No culprit will be spared,” he said to the family.

Mohit Pandey’s mother, Tapeshwari Devi, along with his wife and children were present at the meeting. The Bakshi Ka Talab MLA Yogesh Kumar Shukla and Councilor Shailendra Verma accompanied the family to the meeting.

