Yogi calls for archaeological excavation in Sohagibarwa Wildlife Sanctuary

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to conduct archaeological excavation in the Sohagibarwa Wildlife Sanctuary and take necessary measures to address the issue of mobile networks from Nepal interfering with Indian telecom networks in Indo-Nepal border areas, during the 16th wildlife board meeting here on Thursday. For Representation Only (AFP File Photo)

“In bordering areas, it has been observed that the network of neighbouring Nepal-based mobile companies is disturbing the cell network of Indian telecom companies. This needs immediate attention,” said the CM.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The CM further said, “In villages Dhamrauli in Somari forest area, there are uncovered historical facts that need excavation. The Archaeological Survey of India is also interested in this.”

CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed officials to initiate helicopter services for easy transportation to ecotourism destinations such as Dudhwa, Katarniaghat and Chuka. Additionally, he emphasised the creation of a new cadre of veterinarians dedicated to serving wild animals and the training of local youth as guides at eco-tourism sites.

Special efforts were urged to foster a tourism-friendly environment by training and employing locals as guides at key tourist locations, along with establishing quality accommodation arrangements for tourists.

“Conservation of animals and birds is an integral part of our culture. Ensuring the safety of Siberian birds and other animals is a common responsibility. Any form of cruelty towards these beings is unacceptable,” the CM told officials.

Highlighting the success in developing and conserving the Ganga’s clean and continuous flow resulting in an increase in the number of dolphins, CM Adityanath called for similar initiatives to safeguard and enhance the well-being of dolphins and other species in rivers such as Ghaghra, Chambal, Saryu, and Gerua. Local villagers should be educated and encouraged to become dolphin friends.

Addressing the issue of increasing silt and floods in rivers, CM Adityanath recommended continued dredging to reduce deforestation in villages, protect forests and wildlife, and increase income.

Regarding the Sohagibarwa wildlife division in Maharajganj district, officials were instructed to take necessary action after obtaining no-objection/wildlife clearance from the standing committee of the National Wildlife Board, following the rules.