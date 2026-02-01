Yogi calls industry biggest partner in state’s prosperity, seeks CSR push

Calling Industry the biggest partner in the state’s prosperity, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked industry groups to participate in the state’s development through corporate social responsibility initiatives. He said also costs related to land, logistics and approvals would be brought down further to make investment more attractive. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with state-level industry organisations and entrepreneurs, in Lucknow on Saturday. (@CMOfficeUPX/ANI Photo)

He made these points at a special meeting with entrepreneurs and industry bodies ahead of the state budget.

“The government does not view industries merely as investors, but as integral partners in the development process,” the chief minister said.

Based on their interests and expertise, industry groups could contribute under CSR in sectors such as education, healthcare, skill development, women empowerment, environmental protection and local infrastructure, he said.

Interacting with representatives of ‘Laghu Udyog Bharati’, the CM invited policy suggestions to promote innovation in the MSME sector.

He assured entrepreneurs of timely disbursement of incentives in line with the state’s industrial policies.

Drawing attention to the potential of the toy industry, he emphasised the need for developing toy parks in the state.

To make Udyog Bandhu meetings more effective, the CM directed that the presence of the district magistrate and superintendent of police must be ensured in district-level meetings.

He stated that issues and expectations raised by the industry must be resolved in all circumstances before the next meeting.

He further directed that state-level Udyog Bandhu meetings should not be confined to Lucknow alone, but should also be organized at other divisional headquarters.

At the commissionerate level, Udyog Bandhu meetings should be held every two months in the presence of the divisional commissioner and ADG/IG, with participation of ministers concerned ministers, the CEO of Invest UP and senior officials associated with infrastructure and industrial development.

At the state level, quarterly meetings should be held in the presence of the chief secretary and the director general of police to ensure swift and satisfactory resolution of entrepreneurs’ issues, the chief minister said.

He also instructed the principal secretary (Housing) to put in place necessary arrangements to ensure that unnecessary taxes are not levied on land being used for residential parking, so that citizens and industry stakeholders are not burdened by additional costs.

A special presentation was made to apprise entrepreneurs of the state’s transformative development journey over the past nearly nine years.

The presentation highlighted that due to policy stability, extensive infrastructure expansion and administrative reforms, the state has emerged as one of the country’s leading industrial states.

Sharing figures on industrial expansion, it was stated that the number of registered factories in the state has increased from about 8,980 in 2003 to nearly 27,000 at present.

Through the upcoming ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0’, services of more than 40 departments have been integrated, documentation and procedures have been substantially reduced and real-time tracking along with digital facilities have been provided, officials present in the meeting informed industry bodies.

It was also shared that over the next two years, 185 industrial clusters will be upgraded with improved basic infrastructure at an investment of approximately ₹5,000 crore.

Representatives of major industry and trade organisations were present at the meeting. They included the Confederation of Indian Industry (UP), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UP), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Indian Industries Association, ASSOCHAM Uttar Pradesh, Laghu Udyog Bharati, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, NASSCOM and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India.

INDUSTRY BODIES MAKE SUGGESTIONS TO CM

Industry bodies suggested several measures to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday to give a boost to MSMEs, the IT sector and exports from the state.

Heads of prominent industry bodies interacted with the chief minister at the meeting and gave their suggestions for the budget 2026-27 in the presence of additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries of several departments.

CII vice chairman Abhishek Saraf highlighted the need for land allotment to accelerate industrial activities in the Lucknow node of the Defence Corridor.

FICCI chairman Manoj Gupta urged the CM to make industrial land freehold pointing out that this step will increase both investors’ confidence and long-term investment.

Representatives of India Pesticides Limited expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for decriminalisation of various laws and described it as a big and positive reform for industries.

ASSOCHAM co-chairman Hassan Yaqub suggested implementing a system like ‘One Company-One Register-One Letter’, which will simplify the compliance process.

“On the lines of ‘One District One Product’, a similar program has also been started in the Philippines, which reflects the global acceptance of the state’s policy,” he added.

Representatives of industry organisations emphasised developing ITI institutions further, encouraging research and innovation there, and the need for development of the equity market.

Industry organisations also demanded the introduction of an OTS scheme in pollution control related cases.

NASSCOM Lucknow Chapter chairman Ramesh Jaidi highlighted the need for plug-and-play facility for small IT companies, saying that this will help startups and emerging tech companies to grow rapidly.

Shobhit Mohan Das, CRED AI state president, emphasised the need to organise Awas Bandhu meetings at regular intervals on the lines of Udyog Bandhu for resolution of problems of the real estate sector.

Interacting with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry state president Manish Verma, the chief minister said concrete and planned efforts should be made to prepare at least 10 young entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in each district, so that inclusive industrial development could gain momentum.