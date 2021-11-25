Yogi: Complete Magh Mela preparations on time

PRAYAGRAJ: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered that adequate flow of clean water in the be ensured for the forthcoming Magh Mela-2022 set to start on the banks of Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14. He also ordered that the set Covid-109 protocol also be observed during the annual fair and necessary steps be taken to safely conduct this religious event.

The CM issued these instructions during a meeting of the officials concerned convened to review preparations of Magh Mela-2022 at his residence in the state capital.

The CM also ordered that the progress of the preparations for the fair be reviewed every fortnight at the level of the chief secretary.

Yogi issued instructions that the mela adhikari (mela officer) and SP (Magh Mela) be posted at the earliest and all departments concerned appoint respective nodal officers to ensure smooth preparations for the fair. He also asked senior officials to undertake field visits in the run-up to the fair to assess and review the on-field progress of the preparations.

, the CM ordered that Covid-19 vaccination and testing centres also be set up for the fair and all works related to infrastructure, including construction of pontoon bridges, checkered plates, drainage and water pipelines and construction of power substations, installation of LED street light etc be ensured within the stipulated deadlines.