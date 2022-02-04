Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi declares assets worth 1.54 crore in election affidavit
Yogi declares assets worth 1.54 crore in election affidavit

The affidavit stated that he owns a revolver and rifle worth 1 lakh and 80,000, respectively, gold earrings and a gold chain valued at 49,000 and 26,000
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting prior to filing his nomination from Gorakhpur city for the upcoming State Assembly election, at Maharana Pratap Inter College ground, in Gorakhpur on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 08:50 PM IST
ByRajesh Kumar Singh

GORAKHPUR Ahead of the Assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday declared assets worth 1.54 crore ( 1,54,94,054) in his election affidavit, which includes cash in hand, balance of bank accounts, and fixed deposits. No criminal case is pending against him, as per the document.

He graduated as a Bachelor of Science from the HN Bahuguna University (Srinagar) in Paudhi Gadhwal in 1992.

On Friday, Adityanath filed nomination as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gorakhpur urban assembly seat, and in the affidavit submitted along with the nomination paper, he declared his assets.

The CM declared that he has 1 lakh in cash, 25,99,171 in State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Parliament House, New Delhi, 4,32,751 as deposits in Punjab National Bank branch, Goraknath, Gorakhpur, 8,37,485 in the FDR account of the SBI branch, Parliament House, New Delhi, 7,12,636 in FDR account in Punjab National Bank branch, Gorakhnath in Gorakhpur, 7,908 in SBI branch, Gorakhnath, Gorakhpur and 67,85,395 in SBI branch, Vidhan Sabha Marg, Lucknow.

As per the affidavit, he also has 36,24,708 in the National Savings Scheme in Parliament Street post office and 2,33,000 in kisan vikaas patra schemes in post office, Gorakhnath temple, Gorakhpur.

In the affidavit filed for the Legislative Council in 2017, Yogi mentioned that his property was worth 95.98 lakh ( 95,98,053). He owns two SUVs -- Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Innova worth 13.11 lakh and 8.72 lakh, respectively. But in the affidavit filed for the assembly election, he stated that he does not own any vehicle. In the legislative council affidavit, he also mentioned that four cases were pendiing against him in Gorakhpur, Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar district courts.

