Yogi flags off U.P’s first double-decker electric bus

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched the state’s first double-decker electric bus at the Aakanksha Haat programme at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on Saturday. The move aims to provide a bus service that may help reduce traffic problems and ensure environment conservation in urban areas. The double-decker electric bus flagged off by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI)

The CM also announced a 50 percent discount on tickets for women passengers traveling in the double decker electric bus service. His announcement made the auditorium reverberate with thunderous applause. He additionally announced to provide free travel facility to women in the services operated on the heritage route in the morning trip every Saturday.

After flagging off the bus, the CM took a ride with children and learned about the features of the bus. Yogi said the Hinduja Group was establishing an electric vehicle plant in the state, with production expected to begin soon.

He said, “Being electric, this bus service will help reduce pollution. Similar double-decker electric bus services will be launched in other major cities of the state soon.”

A transport department official said that this double-decker bus would be operated for heritage bus service in the morning and for passengers in the evening. Later, it will operate between Kamta Crossing and the airport for common passengers via Shaheed Path.

He said 65 passengers could avail this facility at a time. He said the passengers would be provided with a 10 per cent concession on digital payments. Moreover, as many as five CCTV cameras and a panic button has been installed for safety of women. And its real time location could be accessed through an electronic bus vehicle tracking device.

The CM also highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to promote local art and handicrafts of Uttar Pradesh. He stated that initiatives were providing artisans with new platforms and abundant employment opportunities.