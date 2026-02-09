Yogi govt’s 10th budget on Feb 11 likely to cross ₹9-lakh crore mark

The Yogi Adityanath government’s 10th budget, which will be presented on February 11, is likely to cross the ₹9-lakh crore mark, the highest ever for Uttar Pradesh. In a preparatory meeting for the annual budget, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed his team to focus on public welfare, development and financial discipline. (For Representation)

This will be the state’s last full-fledged budget before the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Now in its final stages, the budget is expected to place greater emphasis on schemes outlined in the One Trillion Dollar Economy vision and the Viksit Uttar Pradesh-2047 document.

When asked about the state budget-2026, finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna said, “This budget is being crafted in such a manner that it will make one and all happy in the state.”

He avoided commenting on statistics for the budget that he will table in the assembly. Infrastructure, education, agriculture, social security schemes, youth and health are likely to get a major share in the budget.

In February 2025, the government presented a budget of ₹8,08,736.06 crore, reflecting a 9.8% increase over the previous year. A supplementary budget of ₹24,496.98 crore, amounting to 3.03% of the total annual outlay for 2025–26, was tabled in December 2025. This took the overall budget size for the financial year 2025–26 to ₹8,33,233.03 crore.

A 9% increase on the total 2025 budget of ₹8,33,233.03 crore would add about ₹74,990.97 crore, taking the 2026 budget to roughly ₹9.08 lakh crore. If the rise is calculated against the actual 2025 budget of ₹8,08,736.06 crore, the 2026 figure would be closer to ₹8.81 lakh crore

In 2023–24, the government tabled a budget of ₹6,90,242.43 crore, marking a 12.1% increase over 2022–23. If the rise in 2026 exceeds 9%, the upcoming budget could be even larger and the highest so far.

