Yogi govt tables new anti-conversion bill with life term provision

The Yogi Adityanath government on Monday tabled the Uttar Pradesh Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill 2024 to make stricter and non-bailable provisions, increase the punishment and fine under the existing law to check unlawful religious conversions in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and Speaker Satish Mahana arrives to attend the Monsoon session of UP Assembly (PTI)

Under the new bill, the maximum term of imprisonment has been increased to not less than 20 years and a maximum of life imprisonment for those putting life or property of any person in danger, threatening, attacking, using force, promising marriage or conspiring for marriage or found giving inducements for human trafficking of any minor woman or any other person for unlawful religious conversions. A provision of compensation of up to ₹5 lakh has also been made in addition to the fine. For repeated offenders, the fine has been doubled.

Those aware of the development said the decision to amend the existing law has been taken keeping in view the seriousness of offences of unlawful religious conversions, dignity of women and role of foreign anti-national elements and organisations in carrying out unlawful religious conversions to bring about social and demographical changes.

It has been felt that the provisions of Uttar Pradesh Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021 are not sufficient to control and prevent religious conversions of minors, women, disabled, mentally retarded, persons of scheduled caste and scheduled tribes and the mass conversions.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while providing the objectives and reasons for moving the new bill, said the state government has felt that the provisions of Uttar Pradesh Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021 should be made stricter and there should be an increase in the fine and punishment. There should also be stricter provisions for bail under the existing law. He said it has become necessary to address the problems in this regard faced in the past and find a solution to them.

The bill provides that the term of imprisonment will not be less than three years or more than 10 years along with a fine of ₹50,000 for those violating the bill’s provisions. In case of minor, women, disabled, mentally retarded and persons of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe, the provisions of bill will attract imprisonment not less than five years or more than 14 years along with a fine of 1 lakh. For unlawful mass conversions, the imprisonment will not be less than five years and more than 14 years along with a fine of ₹1 lakh. Those getting foreign or unlawful funds, the imprisonment will not be less than seven years and more than 14 years along with a fine of ₹10 lakh.