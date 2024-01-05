Yogi govt to take Lord Ram’s ideals to masses

The state government plans to provide a platform to 500 renowned and emerging talents daily, including artistes from Uttar Pradesh and around the world, to spread the teachings of Lord Ram through cultural events. These cultural programmes will be held at various significant sites, including 25 historical places and crossings in Ram Nagari Ayodhya. According to officials, the idea is to take Lord Ram’sa ideals to every individual through cultural and spiritual enrichment. Hence the stage shows will be based on episodes from the Ramayan. An artist making a beautiful painting of Lord Ram. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times File Photos)

Specific stages have been set up , such as the Purushottam stage on Ram ki Paidi, Saryu stage at the Bhajan Sandhya venue, Bharat stage in the cultural complex, Kagbhushundi stage in the Ramkatha Park and Tulsi stage in the Tulsi Garden for cultural events.

According to officials, creating stages in prominent locations in Ayodhya for Ramayan-based shows would help familiarise and connect the younger generation with Lord Ram’s eternal values.

An official of the culture and tourism department said , “ According to ancient traditions, blowing conch shells before the commencement of any auspicious work brings the blessings of the divine. The sound of the conch dispels obstacles and faults, creating a flow of positive energy. As per the directive of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, it is proposed to set a world record by blowing 1111 conch shells in the birthplace of Lord Ram on January 22. Assistance from North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) will be sought for this. In addition, a world record will be set for collective Saryu Aarti and showcasing one hundred artistic skills.”

Principal secretary, department of culture and tourism, Mukesh Meshram said, “ The state government plans to organize events such as Ramayan recitations, international and national Ramleelas, theatrical presentations based on the Ramayan , classical and folk music and dance performances, rangoli and visual arts and Ramayan-themed quiz competitions. These events aim to cover the entire state with the spirit of Lord Ram.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to organise events related to Ramayan, apart from kirtan and recitation of Ramcharitmanas, Sundarkand, etc. These events would be organized at various places, including the Digambar Akhara, Valmiki Temple Naya Purwa, Ved Mandir, Mouni Baba Temple, Janaki Mahal, Ram Janaki Temple, Bharat Kund, Jalpa Mata Temple, Guptar Ghat and Ramanand Ashram near Chhoti Chhawani in Ayodhya between January 14 to March 24.