Yogi greeted with flower shower, slams Cong again in Rajasthan

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was greeted with a flower shower from supporters on bulldozers as he held an impressive roadshow on the fourth and final day of his Rajasthan poll campaign, again targeting the Congress government over appeasement politics. The UP CM again targeted the Congress government over appeasement politics. (HT file)

The UP CM addressed a series of public meetings in Rajkheda, Bari, Dholpur, Jhotwara and Baseri. An impressive crowd turned up for his roadshow in Jhotwara, some of the supporters on bulldozers from where they kept showering flowers on the UP chief minister.

Adityanath has been regularly speaking of the ‘bulldozer model’ in UP, where earthmovers are used to demolish property of mafia and anti-social elements. In one of his previous meetings he had said, “Vote BJP to power in Rajasthan and the bulldozers would be in action against mafia here as well.”

Impressed by the turnout in the roadshow in support of Colonel (retd) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who is contesting the polls, Yogi Adityanath said: “Your enthusiasm shows that Rajyavardhanji will win and the rival candidates will lose their deposits.”

Noting that “chaos and anarchy” during Congress rule had pushed Rajasthan back, Yogi said, “The state needs a transformative leader who can combat the influence of the mafia exploiting the sentiments of the common people.”

“Jiska nishana achook hoga, inn mafia ka upchar karne wala wahi sapoot hoga (one whose aim is correct and is a cure for mafia, will be the chosen one),” Adityanath said in praise of Rajyavardhan, an Olympic medal winner in shooting.

In his other rallies, he hit out at the Congress.

“Congress is the problem and we have to move towards the BJP, one that has a solution to the problem,” he said while reminding the people how Congress would even deny the existence of Lord Ram and Lorf Krishna.

“The Congressmen used to say that Lord Ram and Lord Krishna never existed. What could be a bigger insult than this for the followers of Sanatan Dharma? Congress people have always tarnished the country’s history. I have come here to seek your blessings for BJP’s victory so that we may usher in a transformed Rajasthan,” he remarked.