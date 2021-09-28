Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi inaugurates 3-day carnival to mark 50 years of UP’s tourism department
A cultural performance during the carnival organised by UP’s tourism department at the Riverfront in Lucknow on World Tourism Day. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Yogi inaugurates 3-day carnival to mark 50 years of UP’s tourism department

Adityanath flags off two tourist buses, releases a short film on Varanasi and launches an application of the UP Tourism Corporation
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:39 AM IST

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated a three–day carnival at Gomti riverfront to mark World Tourism Day-2021 and completion of 50 years of UP government’s tourism department.

On the occasion, chief minister also released a book on traditional food of Uttar Pradesh.

He felicitated 10 people from UP for their outstanding contribution in the promotion of tourism. Prateek Hira, CEO of Tornos in Lucknow, was among them.

Adityanath also flagged off two tourist buses, released a short film on Varanasi documented by Discovery channel and launched an application of the UP Tourism Corporation.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said: “Under the guidance of Prime Minister and the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan scheme, we are developing various circuits in the state, including Ramayan circuit and Buddha circuit among others.”

He also pointed out that CM Tourism scheme had been launched in every assembly segment across the state.

“This year is important as it is the 50th year of Uttar Pradesh tourism department,” he said listing out various religious tourism projects being executed by the state government.

He pointed out the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Dev Deepawali in Varanasi and Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya had been the centre of attraction for tourists.

