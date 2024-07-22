 Yogi inspects under-construction Hariharpur Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya in Azamgarh - Hindustan Times
Yogi inspects under-construction Hariharpur Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya in Azamgarh

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 22, 2024 10:49 PM IST

VARANASI: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inspected the under-construction Hariharpur Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya at Hariharpur village in Azamgarh district.

CM Yogi Adityanath inspecting under construction music college at Azamgarh’s Hariharpur. (HT)
To restore the glory of Hariharpur, the birthplace of the Hariharpur Gharana of music, which has produced legendary vocalists, tabla, and sarangi players, union home minister Amit Shah laid the foundation of Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya in April 2023.

Back then, Shah said that “Hari” and “Har” are both in the name of the Hariharpur Gharana, and once upon a time, Azamgarh was the centre of all three genres of singing, playing, and dancing. He had said that many nationally and internationally renowned artists like Padma Vibhushan Pandit Channulal Mishra, Ambika Mishra, and Manoj Kumar Mishra from the Hariharpur Gharana would be very happy as a music university was being started in Azamgarh.

Locals feel that the construction of the music university will restore the glory of the Hariharpur Gharana, which is at least 300 years old and once a hotspot of all three genres of music—gayan (vocal music), vadan (instrumental), and nritya (dance).

The village has produced legendary classical vocalists and tabla players such as Pt. Vasudev Mishra, Pt. Munnan Mishra, Pt. Rakhal Mishra, Pt. Ramsajeevn Mishra, and artists including Pt. Funnan Mishra, Pt. Lakkhinarayan Mishra, Pt. Manni Lal Mishra, and Pt. Vishwanath Mishra. The village also nurtured sarangi artists, including Pt. Luru Mishra, Pt. Sanwala Mishra, Pt. Devi Prasad Mishra, Pt. Mahesh Prasad Mishra, Pt. Shyam Bihari Mishra, Pt. Bhairo Prasad Mishra, and Pt. Rajakeshwar Mishra. Swami Harinam Das was a ‘Sangeet Sadhak’ (one dedicated to music) over 300 years ago, they said.

Tabla maestros such as Pt. Funnan Mishra and Pt. Lakkhinarayan Mishra grew up here and learned the nuances of the percussion instrument from their gurus. Sarangi players Pt. Luru Mishra, Pt. Sanwala Mishra, and Pt. Devi Prasad Mishra, along with Kathak dancers like Jokhu Mishra and Shiv Ji Mishra, also hailed from here. However, between 1935 and 2010, as the artistes left for Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bhagalpur, and Muzaffarpur in search of better prospects, the Hariharpur Gharana faded, they elaborated.

Lucknow / Yogi inspects under-construction Hariharpur Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya in Azamgarh
