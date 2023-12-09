Yogi lauds UPPCL for Ram temple power connection

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday lauded UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) for accomplishing the task related to the electricity connection of the Ram temple. Ram Mandir is ready for “pran pratishtha” (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla (the child Ram) on January 22. (HT Photo)

“The grand and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram under-construction in Shri Ayodhya Dham became complete with electricity connection today. Thanks to @UPPCLLKO that did the unprecedented work of brightening this national temple! Hearty congratulations to all the Ram devotees and people of the state on the completion of this much awaited Ramkaj! Jai Shri Ram!” he said in a post on X.

According to UPPCL chief engineer, Ayodhya zone, Harish Bansal the under-construction temple till now had a temporary connection.

“Today, we released a permanent power connection of 1,250 kw to it in the first phase,” he said over the phone.

The Ram Temple trust, he said, intended to increase the connection load in four phases and the final load might go up to 5,000 kw.