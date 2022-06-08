Yogi lends support to ‘journey to save soil’
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that there is a need to improve soil health in Uttar Pradesh.
“UP has rejuvenated 60 rivers over the past five years since Sadhguru last visited Lucknow in 2017 with his ‘Rally to River Project’. Now, he has come with ‘A journey to save soil’ and we will do it again,” said chief minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing a gathering at ‘A journey to Save Soil’ programme at CMS auditorium.
He said, “The Prime Minister has already introduced soil health cards for farmers in 2014. Now, when a person like Sadhguru is associated with the programme, the speed of soil improvement will pick up.”
“Like everyone gets a health check-up every year, we should also get a report card of soil health,” said the CM.
Adityanath welcomed Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who is on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries as part of his ‘Save Soil’ campaign. .Sadhguru launched the Save Soil Movement in March this year to prevent a phenomenon that UN agencies are referring to as ‘soil extinction’ – the death of fertile soil worldwide posing an existential threat to the human race.
Stating that UP has improved the health of river Ganga too, Adityanath said: “When the PM came to Kanpur to review the Namami Gange project in 2020, he advised us to organize Ganga Yatra to see what it requires. At that time, 14 crore litre sewage used to fall directly into the Ganga at Sisamau, but today it has turned out to be a selfie point. Similarly in Jajmau, you can watch aquatic life in Ganga where sewage used to fall directly earlier. Due to brilliant work in Namami Gange project, we were able to organize the Kumbh successfully. Today, Ganga is clean in Prayagraj and Varanasi.”
“Till 2017, 38 districts were prone to floods, but now only four districts are flood prone due to relentless efforts. In the days to come, we will overcome problems of floods there too. In the last five years, over 100 crore trees were planted and now the target is to plant 35 crore trees in the state this year,” added Adityanath.
The Save Soil movement attaches people to the soil, advocates natural farming reducing their dependence on fertilizers and chemicals. “Ganga banks would be attached with natural farming and the programme has started at commissioner level. The products produced here would be certified by testing labs which have been set up there,” he said.
Earlier while welcoming the chief minister, Sadhguru said that UP must take a lead in implementing the save soil programme.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
