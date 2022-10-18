Yogi meets Indian ambassadors, seeks their cooperation in bringing investment to Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath met India’s ambassadors in 15 countries here on Monday and sought their cooperation in bringing investment to Uttar Pradesh at the Global Investors Summit-2023 in Lucknow early next year.

“Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 is proposed to be organised from February 10 to 12, 2023. This three-day Global Investors Summit will be historic, unprecedented and give flight to the state’s aspirations,” said Yogi Adityanath, who also hosted dinner for the ambassadors.

Investment in the state would create a large number of job opportunities and this would benefit the youths, the chief minister said.

GIS-2023 would help in achieving the target of making the state a trillion dollar economy, he said.

His meeting with the ambassadors has come when the state government is getting ready to hold road shows in different countries to attract investment at the GIS-2023. The chief minister, two deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and other teams led by ministers are likely to lead delegations to different countries to hold road shows and meet representatives of industry there.

The ambassadors had come to the state capital after reviewing the state government’s efforts for development of two (Bahraich and Fatehpur) out of eight aspirational districts in the state.

The diplomats shared their experiences during their visit, including discussions with children, cleanliness and gender equality. The ambassadors also spoke about better infrastructure facilities, improved law and order situation and efforts of the state government on the ease of doing business.

Yogi Adityanath said the diplomats were India’s brand ambassadors in different countries and they had contributed a lot in strengthening India’s position in the world under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said Uttar Pradesh had the largest population of 25 crore and had tremendous possibilities.

Uttar Pradesh was on top in production of food grains, sugar and ethanol, Yogi Adityanath said.

He emphasized that Uttar Pradesh was marching ahead following the Prime Minister’s triple T mantra (Trade, Technology and Tourism). Cooperation of ambassadors would be helpful in the state’s development, the chief minister said. He also spoke about better connectivity in Uttar Pradesh.

A 31-member delegation of US India Strategic Partnership Forum will meet the chief minister on Tuesday.

